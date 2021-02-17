Green economy for wine and piadine: 15.7 million euros to boost agro-food in the Marche region

A virtuous collaboration between public institutions and private companies is one of the possible solutions to recover from the Pandemic crisis and to plan long-term successful projects and strategies. The most recent example of collaboration comes from the Marche region, where the Region and the Ministry of Economic Development (MISE), have signed an agreement together with a pool of entrepreneurs and researchers to invest 15.7 million euros in the agro-food sector in research and developmental activities for new wine production and apply intelligent technologies to food & wine productions.

The aims of the “New Technologies for Made in Italy Food & Wine” include innovation, green economy, higher product quality, which is 100% traceable, reduction of atmospheric emissions, waste, production inefficiencies, high energy consumption and environmental impact, optimization of costs and times with 4.0 production processes. These will be financed by MISE (5.3 million euros), the Marche Region (473.000 euros) and a group of individuals headed by the agricultural cooperative Terre Cortesi Moncaro (over 7 million euros to Montecarotto, Acquaviva Picena and Camerano for the 4.0 wine production process innovation, plus another 5.8 million euros for technologies developed together with Aspra, a Jesi company), with the partnership of ALIMENTARI BRUNORI, a company that produces 100.000 piadine a day in the laboratories of Montemaggiore al Metauro and Cartoceto, which will allow 1.4 million euros in intelligent technologies, and the Polytechnic University of Le Marche, which will allocate 1.4 million euros to study new vineyard interconnected management technologies, to limit environmental impact.

Mirco Carloni, the Regional Councilor for Agriculture and Doriano Marchetti, president of Moncaro presented the initiative on February 12th in Montecarotto. The project aims to create 56 new jobs (of which 26 for graduate students) over a three-year period, and another 410 jobs in related industries. This public-private partnership model is the future of agro-food in the Marche region.

