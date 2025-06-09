Gruppo Italiano Vini-Giv acquires the entirety of Tenuta Rapitalà in Sicily

A giant of Italian wine, with more than 1,600 hectares of vineyards and 14 wineries owned in Italy’s most vocated territories, Gruppo Italiano Vini - Giv, in recent days, acquired 100% of the shares of Tenuta Rapitalà, in Sicily, in which it already held majority stakes since 1999, becoming to all intents and purposes its sole shareholder, buying the remaining 10% of shares it did not yet own from the De la Gatinais family. The estate, founded in 1968, now consists of 176 hectares of organically managed vineyards in the area that slopes down from Camporeale, in the Palermo area, toward Alcamo (Trapani).

The acquisition of all shares by Gruppo Italiano Vini marks the completion of a journey: today the new chairman of Tenuta Rapitalà is lawyer Nino Caleca. The supervisory body, appointed by the new board of directors, is chaired by Giovanni Canzio, president emeritus of the Supreme Court. It includes Bernardo Petralia, former head of the Department of Public Prosecutions and former attorney general of the Court of Appeal of Reggio Calabria, and Alessandro Santangelo, a researcher in criminal law at the University of Bologna.

“The new and growing challenges on national and international markets with which our Group is measured on a daily basis”, comments the president of Gruppo Italiano Vini, Corrado Casoli, together with the managing director Roberta Corrà, “require new strategies and entail the search for synergies that increasingly support the development of our brands and their valorization. The complete acquisition of Rapitalà is therefore part of this vision, with the certainty of continuing the winery’s success story”.

