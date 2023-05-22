Henri Jayer and Giacomo Conterno the top adjudicated under Bolaffi’s hammer

Almost 1 million euros, with 98% of the wine lots adjudicated, the auction of fine wines and distillates by Bolaffi took place on 17 and 18 May, with the bottle of Richebourg 1985 Henri Jayer, sold for 23,600 euros (from a base price of 6,600 euros), taking the lion’s share, followed by a bottle of Romanée Conti 2015 by Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, sold for 20,000 euros, and a bottle of Vosne-Romanée Cros Parantoux 1993 by Henri Jayer, which reached 16,500 euros, more than three times the starting price.

Among the Italian wines, the best results were achieved by the lots of Barolo Monfortino Riserva by Giacomo Conterno, including three bottles of the 2014 vintage sold for 6,500 euros, a bottle of Barolo Riserva Speciale 1964 Bruno Giacosa which arrived at a price of 1,250 euros, and six bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 1991 Case Basse Soldera, sold for 4,500 euros.

“The market’s positive trend is confirmed, with great Italian wines as protagonists capable of arousing an ever-increasing interest from the international public, and the undisputed leaders of Burgundy’s historic producers, whose brilliant results are confirmed auction after auction”, comments Luisa Bianconi, wine specialist of Bolaffi auction.

