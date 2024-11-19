History (American) repeats itself, thanks to wine and the Kennedy and Mazzei families meeting

“The great doctrine,“ All men are created equal,” written in the Declaration of Independence by Thomas Jefferson (one of the “Founding Fathers” and third President of the United States, ed.), was paraphrased in the writings of Philip Mazzei, an Italian patriot and close friend of Jefferson”. These are the words written in the book on American immigration, “A Nation of Immigrants”, in 1958, by John F. Kennedy, the future American President, when he was still a senator from Massachusetts. This quotation reminds us that history has linked the Kennedy and Mazzei families, and through the deeds of their illustrious ancestors, the USA and Italy as well. Thanks to this history of wine, the US is today, a leading producing Country, the number one market in the world and the number one market for Italian exports. The USA- Italy wine history was celebrated recently in Milan, at “Be the Hope”, the annual, prestigious Gala of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Italia (RFK Italia) organization, at the historic location “La Pelota”, in Brera. Philip, the Tuscan TGI wine of the historic Marchesi Mazzei brand, was served. Philip is dedicated to Filippo Mazzei (1730-1816), free thinker, American patriot and pioneer, with Thomas Jefferson, of viticulture in Virginia. He was a symbolic figure of the trans-Atlantic nature of the American Revolution, and the first Italian immigrant to promote political and economic relations between the US and Italy. The very special wine was toasted by Kerry Kennedy, honorary president of RFK Italia, and Francesco Mazzei, vice president and CEO of Marchesi Mazzei.

The event hosted representatives of the main Italian industrial players, institutions and leaders of the third sector. All participants committed to raising funds to support the projects of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Italia - the non-profit organization created in 1968 by friends and family of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, assassinated that year in Los Angeles, to carry on his moral legacy and realize his dream of a more just and peaceful world. The organization has been active in Italy since 2005 and has two offices (Florence and Milan), dedicated to promoting the culture of human rights, starting with the youngest people. The starred dinner was prepared by the famous starred chef, Vito Mollica, and the courses paired to Marchesi Mazzei wines, first of all Philip Toscana TGI 2021. The wine is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon selected from the family's Estates (Castello di Fonterutoli in Chianti Classico, the signature winery designed by the Architect, Agnese Mazzei, and Belguardo in Maremma, next to Zisola, in Noto). Philip is the quintessence of Tuscany, to which the family has been linked for 25 generations. Now, the company is led by Filippo Mazzei, president and CEO, Francesco Mazzei, vice president and CEO, and by the latest generation, Giovanni and Lapo Mazzei. The wine combines the aroma and elegance of wines produced in Chianti Classico and the opulence and strength of Maremma, combining Cabernet Sauvignon from two of the leading territories in Tuscany, from which Philip Mazzei left in 1773 for the New World, taking the cuttings of the Tuscan vineyards with him.

