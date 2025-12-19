In 2025, Italian sparkling wines overcome one billion bottles produced (+1.8%)

One billion bottles produced and marketed (1.03 billion), of which over 360 million are destined for celebrations between Christmas and, above all, New Year’s Eve, including 106 million bottles of sparkling wine, 96% of which are made in Italy, to be uncorked in Italy (+4%). Despite a challenging 2025 due to external factors (among tariffs, a general decline in consumption, changing habits), the Italian sparkling wine sector has remained stable and resilient (performing better than still wines). Italian sparkling wines are destined to play a leading role at the end of the year, supported by steady export figures which, according to Istat data analyzed by WineNews, reached 1.67 billion euros in value during the first 9 months of 2025, data just slightly below the record set in 2024 (-0.5%) along with a volume increase to 400.6 million liters (+2.19%).

Further evidence of the sector strength comes from the Uiv-Ismea Wine Observatory in its usual year-end report, which notes that overall production has risen by 1.8% compared to last year record, with quantities nearly tripling over the past 15 years. This performance by Italian sparkling wines is even more remarkable given the complex international context that developed, particularly in the second half of the year. But, according to the analysis by Unione Italiana Vini and Istituto per i servizi del mercato agricolo alimentare - Institute for services of agri-food market, “what ensures the resilience of the most export-oriented Italian category is, contrary to last year, domestic demand, which grew by 5% year-on-year compared to 2024 volumes. Toasts with foreign sparkling wines are sharply down, with import forecasts showing a -8% trend”. And, still, “while it is true that 7 out of 10 Italian sparkling wines are destined for foreign markets, abroad the cork pops without fireworks, with 2025 closing in substantial parity compared to last year”.

Within the “Prosecco galaxy”, Unione Italiana Vini highlights Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore Docg, which ends the year with double-digit growth (+10%), while bottlings of all Metodo Classico wines are positive starting from the main denominations (Franciacorta and Trentodoc) to more niche productions (such as Oltrepò Pavese and Alta Langa).

In the Usa, the world leading market for wine demand, Italian sparkling wines have even overtaken whites and are now the top Italian wine category consumed by Americans, holding a 37% market share, followed by white wines (36%) and red wines (17%).

