In Friuli-Venezia Giulia, harvest becomes “tourist-educational” in a project of territory

The fact that the grape harvest, now underway across Italy, has over the years become the most “media-friendly” agricultural practice thanks to the allure of wine is beyond any doubt. Equally evident is the fact that, in some cases, it has become part of the wine tourism offerings of wineries. But, now, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, where vineyards are often the “home gardens” of producers, is launching a regional project that organically and collaboratively involves several wineries, introducing the concept of the “tourist-educational harvest”. The initiative, explains a note, “involves nine wineries along Strada del Vino e dei Sapori del Friuli Venezia Giulia - Wine and Flavors Route of Friuli Venezia Giulia (Colutta, Conte d’Attimis-Maniago, Le Due Torri, Elio Vini, Gelindo dei Magredi, Gradis’ciutta, Orzaia, Tonutti, and La Viarte), guardians of knowledge passed down through generations. The experience is designed for a broad audience, with differentiated offerings: some wineries have created programs tailored for families, featuring simple and engaging activities suitable even for children, all conducted safely and in a relaxed atmosphere among the vine rows. Other wineries offer experiences aimed at wine experts and enthusiasts, with a more technical focus on grape ripening, winemaking practices, and guided tastings of selected labels. Still others emphasize the convivial aspect of the harvest, inviting participants to join in the traditional harvesters’ lunch”. After all, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, through PromoTurismoFvg and the regional coordination of the Wine Cities, was the first Italian region to sign a memorandum of understanding in 2023 to promote the value of the tourist-educational harvest experience as a way to enhance the territory’s tourism offerings. Particularly, Colutta Winery in Manzano, located in the Friuli Colli Orientali Doc, “proposes a harvest experience to share with family or friends: from grape picking to a convivial snack celebrating the working day”. Still, at Conte d’Attimis-Maniago, a century-old winery in Buttrio, also in the Friuli Colli Orientali Doc, starting from August, 28th, “visitors can explore every phase of the harvest, followed by wine tasting in the 16th-century underground cellar”. Le Due Torri in Tricesimo opens its vineyards and doors to those interested in deepening their knowledge of the agronomic and enological aspects of winemaking, with the day ending in a dinner at the winery’s agritourism”. Just few steps from Cividale del Friuli, Elio Vini, a historic family-run winery, meticulously oversees every step from grape to bottle. Thanks to the tourist-educational harvest, visitors can work alongside the producer during one of the most crucial moments of production. Gelindo dei Magredi in Vivaro offers a harvest experience suitable for the whole family: participants handpick grapes, tour the winery, and learn about the winemaking process directly from the producers. The activity concludes with a tasting of wines and typical products from the farm”. Still, Gradis’ciutta Winery, in San Floriano del Collio, within the Collio Doc, offers ’“Esperienza Vendemmia in Collio” - “Harvest Experience in Collio” starting from September, 8th. “A full immersion among the historic vineyards of Collio, with manual grape picking and insights into the area’s terroir and organic practices. Still, Orzaia, in Fontanafredda, Pordenone, in the Friuli Grave Doc, on September, 7th, hosts a family-friendly day featuring grape picking, barefoot grape stomping, alpaca walks, and wine truck”. At Tonutti, in Adegliacco, starting from September, 8th, visitors can participate in grape harvesting and observe the winemaking process in the cellar. The day ends with a convivial lunch alongside the harvesters. Finally, at La Viarte, “in a stunning location in Prepotto on the hills of the Friuli Colli Orientali, guests can take part in the harvest and the initial stages of winemaking alongside the winery’s vintners, followed by a tasting of the estate’s wines”.

