“International Wine Challenge” 2025: 332 medals per for wine Italy, from Piedmont to Sardinia

Chiaropuro 2024 by Rocca Sveva (Cadis 1898), Prosecco Doc Brut Biologico by La Gioiosa (of group Villa Sandi), Crede Brut Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore 2024 by Bisol 1542 (of group Lunelli), Nizza Cremosina 2022 by Bersano, Vernaccia Valle del Tiso Sa Crannatza de Silviu Cata by Silvio Carta, Barolo Ravera 2021 by G.D. Vajra, Centinari Franciacorta Brut by Centinari, Vinsanto Capezzana Riserva 2017 by Tenuta di Capezzana, Bianco di Ornella Veneto 2020 by Ornella Molon, Schioppettino di Prepotto Fco 2019 by Vigna Traverso, Viridis Classico 2024 by La Canosa, Martini Asti by Martini & Rossi, Pollutro Oro 2018 by Cooperativa San Nicola, and Exceptional Gavi di Gavi 2024 by Asda (private label of English supply chain, ed): these are the 14 golden medals of Italy at “International Wine Challenge” of London, edition No. 41, and which awarded producers coming from 36 countries all over the world, selected by an international jury made up of almost 250 experts.

With Italy, which ranked No. 5 behind France, Spain, Australia, and Portugal, with 332 medals, and with plot twists, as regards, on the contrary, International Trophies dedicated to vineyards. For example, those awarded to the best Merlot and Syrah, both prerogatives of New Zealand, respectively, with Church Road 1 Merlot 2021 by Church Road, and Glenora Estate Syrah 2024 by Glenora Estate. Or, South Africa, which with Grand Vin Selection Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 by Le Grand Domaine, conquered International Cabernet Sauvignon Trophy, and Australia, which with Tolpuddle Vineyard Chardonnay 2023 by Tolpuddle Vineyard won the same specific award for the best Chardonnay in the world.

“Most people would think that the best Merlot comes from Bordeaux, the best Syrah from Rhone, and the finest Chardonnay from Burgundy - commented Chris Ashton, director “International Wine Challenge” - but, when wines from 36 countries are confronted, and are tasted blindly from almost 250 of the best palates in the world, results can be really surprising”.

In an edition in which most medals than ever were awarded, and with co-president Helen McGinn who recalled how “wines improve every year”, and that “there is always something new to taste” highlighting how “important moments” those dedicated to “English wines, to hidden gems from Spain and Italy, and to exceptional red wines of New Zealand”. With the Italian Red Trophy, which was awarded to Schioppettino di Prepotto Fco 2019 by Vigna Traverso, obtained from the rare native dark berry grape vineyard of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, and the Italian White Trophy awarded to Viridis Classico 2024 by La Canosa, Verdicchio in purity from the Marche.

