Invest well in fine wines is increasingly more difficult: the labels to do so, for WineCap

If it’s true that, as we’ve been writing for some time, investing in fine wines in the current historical phase has generally become quite complex and no longer guarantees the “easy profits” of a few years ago, it’s equally true that, even in a generally negative context, there are always individual labels that are growing and investing on them is still worth, provided they are selected with the right expertise. These are suggested by WineCap, the specialized portal (which has already compiled the list of top performers for the first half of 2025, including the cult name from Montalcino of wine, Soldera Case Basse 2018), highlighting the most promising wines for those looking to diversify their investments.

Among the names from Bordeaux like Les Carmes Haut Brion, Burgundy producers such as Domaine Michel Lafarge, Domaine de la Vougeraie, and Samuel Billaud, and Champagne houses like Dom Pérignon, Krug, and Cristal, especially vintages from 2008 to 2014, and, still bottles like Le Mesnil by Salon and Comtes de Champagne by Taittinger of vintages from 2008 to 2012, among others, but also among major Italian labels. Among the “blue chips” of Italian wine, the great names from Bolgheri are a must, such as Sassicaia by Tenuta San Guido, Ornellaia, and Masseto by the Frescobaldi group. According to WineCap, recent “high flyers” from Italy include labels like Brunello di Montalcino Pianrosso Santa Caterina d’Oro Riserva, a pearl by Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona winery, headed by the Bianchini family, a historic and quality benchmark in the territory, which appreciated by +21% on average over 12 months (and +86% over 10 years). Also, Scrio is noteworthy, one of the flagship labels by Le Macchiole, the Bolgheri winery headed by Cinzia Merli, which saw its value rise by +29% in 12 months (and +107% over 10 years). Naturally, classic Piedmont wines are also present, including, according to WineCap, Gaja, one of the most famous names for Barbaresco and Barolo, but, in this case, signaled for one of its renowned whites, Rossj-Bass, which grew by +28% in one year and +128% over a decade, and, still Barolo by Cascina Fontana to +29% in 12 months and +129% in ten years. From Valpolicella, WineCap points, to Amarone by the small Marion winery, which rose +21% over one year and +43% over five years.

These wines, like others suggested, meet criteria such as rarity, critic-certified quality, demand (even for older vintages), brand strength, aging potential, and more.

