Italian great wine joins lyrics with “Vinitaly, the Opera’s Ouverture”

A toast with a great Italian wine in the beauty of Palazzo della Gran Guardia, before plunging into the atmosphere of the art of “beautiful song” in one of its world temples, Arena of Verona. A mic of excellences which is shaped in project “Vinitaly, the Opera’s Ouverture”, a sensory experience, a celebration of made in Italy, which sees Foundation Arena di Verona and Vinitaly, the most important wine fair in the world, signed by Veronafiere, as protagonists, which, in this way, enrich “Arena Opera Festival Experience”, project managed by “Infront Italy” (which also coordinates “The Star Roof”, the most prestigious experience of the project with dishes signed by Giancarlo Perbellini, doc chef from Verona, and heading the three-Michelin stars restaurant Casa Perbellini 12 Apostoli, ed). “From July, 4th to August, 31st, for even 38 evenings, Italian wine will be protagonist of a pre-opera tasting path. From Thursday to Sunday, and during some evenings of Gala, the exclusive refreshment bar facing Bra Square will host a selection of wineries of the territory, headed by sponsor Sartori di Verona, official supplier of lyrical Festival, and by wineries which – explains a note – adhered to project “67 Colonne per l’Arena di Verona” - “67 columns for Arena of Verona”, including, reports the website of Foundation Arena of Verona, names such as Allegrini, Tommasi Family Estates, Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine, Cantina Ottella, Marilisa Allegrini, Masi Agricola, ma anche Vittorio Moretti, patron of Terra Moretti Group – which counts wineries such as Bellavista e Contadi Castaldi in Franciacorta, Petra in Suvereto, Teruzzi in San Gimignano e Sella, and Mosca in Sardinia – and, wanted by bakery Giovanni Rana, and by Calzedonia of family Veronesi (which, with Oniwines, headed by Federico Veronesi, reunites wineries such as Tenimenti Leone, in Castelli Romani, Podere Guardia Grande, in Sardinia, La Giuva, in Valpolicella, and the last purchase, Villa Bucci, among the most important realities in the Marche, waiting to open one in the territory of Trentodoc, ed). Also an area dedicated to the best labels selected by Vinitaly will be present. In this way, wineries and wine on tasting will change evening by evening. “Dishes paired with the present wines will go along with wine glasses in a high quality dinner paying homage to Italian cuisine, candidated to Unesco World Heritage Site”, explains the note.

“We aim to a very high quality complete offer, firstly from an artistic point of view to satisfy opera and music lovers, but also through new experiences donating to foreign audience an immersion of Italianness, and to companies, and their audience an unforgettable evening - affirms Cecilia Gasdia, Superintendent of Foundation Arena - as we always say, Arena is the most Italian place on Earth, thanks to the collaboration with prestigious realities such as Veronafiere and Vinitaly, it is increasingly more, for sure”. “This initiative, arisen by the partnership between Veronafiere and Foundation Arena represents a winning example of synergy in the promotion of two excellences of our territory, and made in Italy ambassadors: wine and culture – comments Federico Bricolo, president Veronafiere - Vinitaly, the most important event dedicated to our wine, and Arena, one of the most extraordinary temples of music and lyrics join together to promote not only events, but a complete Italian experience talking to great international audience”. “With “Vinitaly, The Opera’s Ouverture”, we want to further reinforce the bond between culture, hospitality and territory - adds Alessandro Giacomini, Managing Director Infront Italy - Arena of Verona is a symbol of our heritage, and create an occasion of meeting between businesses and institutions in its framework means valorizing the best of Italian identity: art, relationships, and hospitality”. And, so, with the most classic of lyrical toasts, in Traviata by Giuseppe Verdi, one might say: “libiamo ne’ lieti calici”! - “drink in happy wine glasses”!

Copyright © 2000/2025