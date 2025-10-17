Italian wine exports decline in the US, except for Prosecco PDO: +10.2% in the first 7 months 2025

ISTAT data on Italian wine exports updated to July 2025, which WineNews has analyzed, compared to the first seven months of 2024, show another negative trend. Value was down -0.9% (against -0.47% in June), to 4.63 billion euros, and volume was also down -3.4% i (-3.1% in June) to 1.23 billion liters. These numbers are largely influenced by data from the United States, which continues to decline (135.4 million euros in July 2025 compared to 183.8 in July 2024, -26.3% month-on-month). The Italian wine world, however, has a sector that seems to be feeling the strain much less, even on its main market, the United States. It is the sparkling wines sector, especially Prosecco PDO. According to the Italian statistics institute, ISTAT data that WineNews analyzed, sparkling wine exports generated 1.3 billion euros in the first seven months of 2025 ( up +0.4% compared to January-July 2024), and in July, month-over-month, up by approximately 10 million euros. Prosecco PDO exports were worth more than 1 billion euros from January to July 2025, accounting for 77.7% of Italian sparkling wine exports (and 21.7% of the Italian wine total), beating the 2024 record year figure (+1.9%). Prosecco PDO, which, in the United States, pending the August figure adding 15% tariff, registered 288.2 million euros (+10.2%) in export value for the seven-month period, despite a slowdown in July, which instead the United Kingdom overtook in a single month, -7.8% in July 2025 compared to July 2024 (32.9 million euros) in the States, which is still lower than the overall -26.3% for Italian wine, versus 35.7 million euros in the UK (+1.7% compared to July 2024). Globally, however, Prosecco PDO sold more in July 2025 than in July 2024, 175.3 million euros (+5.3%). In the first seven months of 2025, it exported close to 226 million liters, +4.7% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The market response, though, did show some challenges. The United Kingdom, for instance, is stable at 191.8 million euros, but down 3.3% compared to the same period in 2024. France, the home of Champagne, is continuing to grow, but there is a strong feeling for Italian sparkling wines, 81.9 million euros (+7.3%).

The fact is that, worldwide, more than one in five bottles of Italian wine sold is Prosecco PDO, speaking volumes about the economic importance of the famous Italian sparkling wine for the Italian wine industry. We will see if it will be able to also accomplish a new and difficult feat; that is, to resist, over time, the impact of the 15% tariffs the USA has applied.

