Italian wine exports: in July 2025, the deficit grew to -0.9% in value and -3.4% in volume

Istat data on Italian wine exports, analyzed by WineNews and updated in July 2025, show a slight decline compared to the first seven months of 2024, despite an acceleration in sales compared to June 2025: -0.9% in value (compared to -0.47% in June) to €4.63 billion, and -3.4% in volume (compared to -3.1% in June) to 1.23 billion liters. July 2025 has recorded the best performance of the year so far in terms of value, with €726.7 million in exports, but this time the figure for the United States continues to decline (€135.4 million in July 2025 compared to €183.8 million in July 2024). This is not a good sign for the future, considering the 15% tariffs that came into effect last August.

The United States, which obviously remains the undisputed leading market for Italian wine, reached €1.1 billion in the first seven months of 2025, but for the first time, it showed a slight decline of -0.1%. On the other hand, 208 million liters of wine were imported from Italy, a figure that is virtually unchanged from a year ago. Germany remains the leading European market for Italian wine, at €677.5 million (-2.2%, but it was -1.8% in June), falling to 278.5 million liters (-7.9%). The United Kingdom remains in third place, and the good news for Italian wine is that in July it exported more than in the same month in 2024: in the seven months as a whole, we are at €449.4 million, which is still down 3.1%. Canada rose to €242.9 million, continuing its impressive growth (+15.2%), while Switzerland remained stable, albeit slightly down on the previous month, at €228.6 million. France imports €190 million from Italy and remains in positive territory with a small increase (+1.9%). The Netherlands progresses and stands at €150.3 million (+2.1%), with Belgium returning to positive territory with €126.8 million (+0.4%). In contrast, Sweden recorded €114.6 million (-1.2%) and Japan, with €107.4 million (-7.8%), showed no improvement. The same applies to Russia, with €97.2 million (a sharp decline of 29.7%), but at least an improvement on June’s figure (-37.5%), and Austria, with €90.8 million (-4%). Among the negative figures, China’s is not surprising, with imports plummeting (-24%) to €38 million, now easily surpassed by Australia, which is close to the €44 million threshold and remains stable. As for South Korea, at €30.2 million, the deficit among the big players in the East is less severe (-3.2%). Looking at Mercosur, Brazil’s “star” continues to grow, but it is still a small niche market: €23.9 million (+6.7%).

The market for Italian wine, having surpassed the first half of the year, continues to hold steady despite legitimate difficulties and concerns. The comparison with 2024, the record year, is still in decimal figures. However, the performance of the United States, which has declined for the first time in a long time, is setting off more than one alarm bell, considering that in July, tariffs were still at 10% (as of early August) rather than 15%, and wine stocks remain quite high in Italian cellars. This is a real concern, given the trend in French wine exports to the US, which fell sharply in August 2025.

