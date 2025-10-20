Italian wine, symbol of the bond between the US and Italy, takes center stage in Washington D.C.

The story of Italian wine best symbolizes the bond that links Italy and Italian-Americans. Over the years, Italian wine has found fertile ground on which to establish itself among the many Italian immigrants in the States. It is first of all, an element of identity (together with cuisine), and then also a commercial phenomenon. Therefore, the wine world, together with its institutional representatives, could definitely not miss the the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of NIAF - National Italian American Foundation - a nonprofit dedicated to promoting and protecting the Italian-American cultural and historical heritage in the US. The celebrations were held a few days ago in the American capital, Washington D.C. , spotlighting a moment where ITA-Italian Trade Agency and Vinitaly (together with Federvini, Unione Italiana Vini - UIV and Altagamma, among others) continued to monitor the number one non-EU market, “from an institutional perspective as well, just after the Vinitaly.USA event in Chicago. Vinitaly.USA is the top Italian Wine Fair in North America, this year boasting 250 exhibitors (+20% on 2024) , 2.000 wines and 2.200 professionals (+47%) from the US, Canada and Mexico. “The 50th anniversary gala evening of the National Italian American Foundation”, a note explained, “was attended by Federico Bricolo, president and Adolfo Rebughini, general manager, together with the top management of Verona Fair, Matteo Zoppas, president of ITA-Italian Trade Agency, Lamberto Frescobaldi, president of Unione Italiana Vini (UIV), Chiara Soldati, president of Federvini Alcohol Social Aspects Committee, Matteo Lunelli, president of Altagamma, Massimo Tuzzi, CEO of Holding Terra Moretti, and Marilisa Allegrini, President of the Marilisa Allegrini Group, emphasizing the system activity promoted by Veronafiere through its flagship brand of Italian wine around the world”.

The US is an invaluable market for our wines. The Vinitaly Chicago 2025 experience highlighted the solid collaboration among companies, importers, and distributors, a key element to enhance the value chain”, Adolfo Rebughini, CEO of Veronafiere. emphasized. “And, our 2026 projects, including enhancing roadshows, integrating and developing initiatives such as Sol Expo and Vinitaly Tourism, the subsequent consolidation phase of Vinitaly.USA, are all moving in the same direction, to strengthen a shared and ongoing promotional platform.

Vinitaly’s DNA is collaboration, a culture that translates into concrete results for the entire sector. We are highly honored to have participated in the NIAF Gala Dinner, especially for its fiftieth anniversary. Veronafiere, Vinitaly, and the National Italian American Foundation share a passion for Made in Italy’s values and excellence”. The Italian Wine Union (UIV) pointed out, Italian wine is by far the favorite among Americans, boasting 38% of total imported wine consumption. This “Italianness” is also demonstrated overseas by Italian-Americans’ choice of wine, for instance, and the tens of thousands of Italian restaurants in the U S that generate 9.5 billion US dollars in annual revenue, and are a key driver for the wine sector. Last year, Italian wine exports to the US reached almost 2 billion euros, and the equivalent of 345 million bottles shipped.

