Italy and Vinitaly are focusing on the USA, together with “Wine Enthusiast”, “Wine Spectator”, “Vinous”, and others

The US reconfirms its position as Italy’s number one wine partner, 792.8 million euros in value (+5.5% compared to the same period in 2023). Italian wineries continue to invest heavily in promoting their wines in the States, and will be the stars of many events scheduled on the US market. Everyone is waiting for the grand debut of “Vinitaly USA”, organized by Veronafiere, ICE and the Chicago Chamber of Commerce, to be held in Chicago, Illinois, on October 20-21, 2024. The American magazine, “Wine Enthusiast” will open the autumn season of major events on September 10th, in New York, with “Sip of Italy”, a tasting including more than 50 wineries, to tell the trade and the public about the diversity of Italian wines. Participating wineries include, among others, Allegrini, Argentiera, Banfi, Berlucchi, Bosco del Merlo, Bottega, Bucci, Ca’ del Bosco, Bolla, Castelvecchi, Cantina di Montalcino, Cantina Santadi, Zaccagnini, Castello Bonomi, Castello Monaci, Cavit, Ceretto, Cesari, Còlpetrone, Cortonesi, Cusumano, Famiglia Cecchi, Famiglia Cotarella, Fattoria del Cerro, Fontana Candida, Chianti Geografico, La Poderina, Lamole di Lamole, Masi, Masottina, Mezzacorona, Nino Negri, Pasqua, Piccini, Pietradolce, Re Manfredi, Rotari, Ruffino, Ruggeri, San Polo, Santi, Sartori di Verona, Serena Wines 1881, Tasca d’Almerita, Tenuta Rapitalà, Sella & Mosca, Tua Rita, Varvaglione and Zenato.

The 43rd edition of the classic “New York Wine Experience” 2024 by “Wine Spectator”, will be held on October 17-19th, in New York, and Italian wine will be the star of the “Top 10 Wines of 2023” tasting. The number one wine is Brunello di Montalcino 2019 by Argiano, presented by Bernardino Sani, then Taurasi Radici Riserva 2016 by Mastroberardino, producer Piero Mastroberardino (number 5), and Chianti Classico Marchese Antinori Riserva 2020 by Antinori, poured and described by Albiera Antinori. The focus is dedicated also to the 2020 Barolo vintage, with Federica Boffa of Pio Boffa, Walter Fissore of Elvio Cogno, Barbara Sandrone of Luciano Sandrone, and Giuseppe Vajra of G.D. Vajra, as well as the many excellent names stars of the “Critics’ Choice Grand Tastings”, including Allegrini, Altesino, Argiano, Biondi-Santi, Bruno Giacosa, Ca’ del Bosco, Carpineto, Casanova di Neri, Castello Banfi, Castello di Albola, Castello di Fonterutoli - Mazzei, Ceretto, Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona, Fattoria dei Barbi, Ferrari Trento, Fontodi, Fuligni, Gaja, Jermann, Lamole di Lamole, Le Chiuse, Marchesi Antinori, Marchesi di Barolo, Marchesi Frescobaldi, Masi, Masseto, Nino Franco, Nino Negri, Ornellaia, Pio Cesare, Planeta, Romano dal Forno, Ruffino, Tenuta San Guido and Zenato.

Italian wines will also be the stars of the event organized by Vinous, the magazine led by Antonio Galloni, “Vinous Icons”, in Miami on November 23rd and 24th (including producers from Piedmont, Elio Grasso and Podere Luigi Einaudi, the Sicilian Tenuta delle Terre Nere, the Venetian INAMA, the Lucanian, Elena Fucci and the boom of Tuscany, which will be at the exclusive Bloom at Jungle Island ballroom, near the Miami Yacht Club on Watson Island, including Tenuta SettePonti, Argiano, Canalicchio di Sopra, Castello di Ama, Castello di Monsanto, Domini Castellare di Castellina, Fèlsina, Fontodi, Grattamacco, Il Marroneto, Isole e Olena …). We are already looking to 2025 and the now traditional “Festa del Barolo”, taking place January 29th to February 1st in New York, and the debut of the first edition of “Vinous Icons: Italy”, scheduled for May 16 and 17, 2025, in New York.

There are, therefore, a myriad of initiatives to cultivate the love affair between Americans and Italian wine, which has resisted through every crisis cycle over the last few decades, and which is more important than ever for Italian wine producers.

