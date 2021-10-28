Italy No. 1, Ferrari best overall producer: the verdicts of the “sparkling wine world championship”

Between Trentodoc, Franciacorta, but also Prosecco Docg of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, passing through the world of Lambrusco and more, Italy is the noblest land in the world for quality sparkling wine. More so than France or Champagne. And Ferrari, the reference winery for the “mountain bubbles” of Trentodoc, is once again the best producer of sparkling wines in the world. This is confirmed by the results of “The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships 2021”, the “world championship of bubbles” created by Tom Stevenson. Italy and Ferrari triumphed in a record-breaking edition: 139 gold medals in all, of which 58 for Italy (22 thanks to Trentodoc, the most awarded terroir, followed by Franciacorta with 15 and, a few lengths behind, Prosecco Docg, with 10), and 12 thanks to the Lunelli family winery, the most awarded of all.

Italy has overtaken France, both in terms of golds (52 for the transalpines) and also outclassing it in terms of silvers (129 against 50, out of a total of 268). Also shining among the Italian wineries was the Cà del Bosco label, with 5 gold medals and, as evidence of an Italian sparkling wine phenomenon that is increasingly widespread in every area, including the South, the Sicilian Azienda Agricola G. Milazzo (again with 5 gold medals). But among the wineries with the most award-winning wines are Altemasi, Andreola, Borgo dei Posseri, Cantina Settecani, Lantieri de’ Paratico, Maso Martis and Nino Franco.

Among the 19 countries with award-winning wines (including the newcomer Japan, but also India, Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Germany, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, Russia, South Africa and Spain), the United Kingdom remains on the podium, followed closely by Australia and the United States.

“The competition has grown every year”, comments Stevenson, “but each new entrant discovers just how highly specialized and niche “The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships” is: our mission is not only to promote world-class wines, but also to discover and reward new and exciting wines from established and emerging regions around the world. Quality discoveries such as sparkling wines from Japan, Romania and Russia are one of the reasons the competition exists. Another goal is to keep track of all the established greats, to see if they continue to maintain high quality through blind tasting, and to win Gold, Best in Class and Trophies”. And, it is precisely the Best in Class, National Champions and World Champions by style that will be revealed in the awards week (which will be virtual), starting on November 22, 2021.

