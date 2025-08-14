Italy returns to the cover of Wine Spectator, confirming the US’s love for Italy

It is important to talk about tariffs and analyze the impact of the tariffs that US President Donald Trump has imposed on EU products such as wine and Italian agri-food products, which have their primary market in the United States. But we must not forget the enduring passion that Americans - who will also suffer heavy consequences from the tariffs - have for Italian wine. Further confirmation comes from the cover of “Wine Spectator”, which once again dedicates the prestigious US magazine to Italy, symbolized by Umbria, the “green heart” of Italy, rich in nature and home to saints such as St. Francis of Assisi, good food, and excellent wines, such as Sagrantino di Montefalco, the ancient wine used for Mass in the time of the patron saint of Italy, rediscovered and relaunched on the international scene, together with its territory, by producer Marco Caprai, at the helm of Caprai (and now appreciated worldwide thanks to the quality production of many historic wineries, from Scacciadiavoli to Antonelli).

“Savoring Italy, Praising California Pinot” is the title of the editorial written by the editor of “Wine Spectator” Marvin R. Shanken, referring to the cover that Italy shares with another great wine region of the world, California (after the April issue, with its interview with Piero Antinori, honorary president of Marchesi Antinori, which we published on WineNews, also looking back at past issues, with the same Marquis with his daughters Albiera, Allegra, and Alessia Antinori, with Angelo Gaja, Oscar Farinetti, Lodovico Antinori, Marilisa Allegrini, and Nicolò and Priscilla Incisa della Rocchetta at the helm of Tenuta San Guido.

“For many wine lovers, Italy is more than just a vacation spot: it is a dream destination. Millions of Americans visit every year, drawn by the country’s rich history and culture, breathtaking landscapes, and, of course, delicious regional cuisine and world-class wines. In 2023 alone, more than 3.3 million Americans visited Italy, making it one of the most popular international destinations for US travelers”, writes Shanken, anticipating a “wide-ranging celebration” of Italian food and wine across all 20 regions from north to south, from the Alps of Trentino to Piedmont with its Barolo and Alba white truffles, to “generous” Sicily, with the guidance of Senior Editors Alison Napjus and Bruce Sanderson, who also recommend the best wine pairings with traditional dishes, such as “cacio e pepe” or Amarone risotto, recounting the “Iconic food & wine of Italy. Signature dishes and wines to match from 20 regions”, with journalist Owen Dugan.

And they confirm that “America’s love affair with Italian wine and food is long and enduring. But steaming plates of spaghetti and meatballs served with a flask of Chianti are a thing of the past. Today, that image has been replaced by a high-quality offering - both on the plate and in the glass - that reflects the regional diversity and specificity of Italian cuisine”. But in which, still, traditional dishes prepared with local ingredients are paired with wines from each region, like a wonderfully detailed “tapestry” of flavors to be savored and explored”.

