Italy, with six restaurants, leads (along with Spain) in the “World’s 50 Best” 2022

The day after the long evening that delivered the “World’s 50 Best Restaurants” 2022 ranking to the world’s restaurant industry gives Italy the palm, tied with Spain, as the country with the most restaurants on the list: 6, including 2 in the top ten. Lido 84, the Gardone Riviera (Brescia) restaurant led by chef Riccardo Camanini, takes the highest position, rising to No. 8 (in 2021 it ranked No. 15 ); at No. 10, Le Calandre in Rubano (Padua), led by the Alajmo brothers, climbs 16 positions since 2021; the Uliassi restaurant in Senigallia, by three-Michelin-starred chef Mauro Uliassi, ranks No. 12, climbing 40 positions since 2021, an exploit that allows it to win the “Highest New Entry” award for the highest entry in the ranking; position No. 15 goes to Reale in Castel di Sangro (L’Aquila), chef Niko Romito’s restaurant; Piazza Duomo in Alba (Cuneo), led by chef Enrico Crippa, goes to No. 19; and finally, at Position No. 29 is St. Hubertus at Hotel Rosa Alpina in San Cassiano by chef Norbert Niederkofler ( it was placed at No. 54 in 2021).

“The World's Best Restaurant 2022”, as anticipated last night, is Geranium in Copenhagen, where Chef Kofoed, through his meticulous cooking and incredible vision, creates dishes that awaken the senses, choosing to no longer use meat in his creations. Looking at the highlights of the 2022 ranking of the world’s best restaurants, there are restaurants from 24 countries spread across 5 Continents, 12 restaurants making their debut in the rankings and two comebacks. South America boasts a total of eight restaurants in the ranking, including the second place awarded to Central in Lima, recognized as the continent’s best restaurant, new entries are Mayta (No. 32) in Lima and Oteque (No. 47) in Rio de Janeiro thanks to which South America covers different positions in the ranking. Asia follows with seven restaurants, including the Den in Tokyo (No. 20), recognized as the best restaurant in Asia, and two new entries: the Sorn in Bangkok (No. 39) and La Cime in Osaka (No. 41). Debuting in the rankings is Fyn in Cape Town (No. 37) crowned the best restaurant in Africa, while Pujol (No. 5) in Mexico City wins the title of the best restaurant in North America for the third time. New entries include Alchemist (No. 18) and Jordnær (No. 38), both in Copenhagen; The Jane (No. 23) in Antwerp; Le Clarence (No. 28) in Paris; St. Hubertus in San Cassiano, Italy (No. 29); and Ikoyi (No. 49) in London.

