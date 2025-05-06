“Keep calm and drink Italian wine”, the campaign to promote aware consumption

Promote moderate and aware wine consumption, support sales in restaurants, valorize enologic and wine made in Italy heritage: these are the aims of the campaign “Keep calm and drink Italian wine”, launched by Coldiretti, Filiera Italia, and Fipe-Confcommercio. An initiative aiming to protect and promote a supply chain which is worth over 14 billion euros, symbol of Italian tradition, and essential component of the Mediterranean Diet. Heart of the project is the implementation of digital breathalyzer integrated in Fipe app, a simple and immediate tool to help citizens to evaluate their condition before driving. The breathalyzer will be available in Fipe restaurants through Qr codes inserted in menus, downloadable with a simple click. The campaign was presented at “TuttoFood” (Milan, May 5th-8th), among the most important meetings of international agri-food, after having been illustrated in Verona for Vinitaly.

Coldiretti proposed to the Minister of Sustainable Infrastructures and Transport Matteo Salvini, present at the event, to promote the campaign also through the national highway and railway network to amplify its widespread, and reach an increasingly higher number of citizens, particularly near restoration points, and rest areas. Salvini, on his hand, thanked Coldiretti, Fipe, and Filiera Italia for the initiative of the app announcing the intention to start an educational campaign, already starting from schools to sensitize young people. “We want to supply concrete tools for an informed and happy wine consumption without alarmisms – declared Ettore Prandini, president Coldiretti - it is necessary to fight against any form of wine demonization which is part of our identity, and can be tasted responsibly as cultural and social element”. On the same line, Vincenzo Gesmundo, secretary general Coldiretti: “this campaign is an invitation to responsibility, and to the respect of rules, but also to the valorization of a product narrating the history of our territories, and promotes the conviviality which is typical of Italian lifestyle”.

The message is clear: drink with awareness yes, drive in safety always. And, for this reason, Coldiretti, Filiera Italia, and Fipe underline the importance of concrete initiatives which can sensitize without generating unjustified alarmisms defending a product recognized by many studies for its beneficial effects if consumed with moderation. “This campaign represents a concrete example of how the world of restoration can make system with the other components of agri-food supply chain to promote an aware, informed, and safe wine consumption. As Fipe, we believe that wine is not only a beverage, but a cultural heritage narrating the history the identity of our territories. With the introduction of digital breathalyzer integrated in our app, we want to offer citizens a simple and immediate tool to make responsible choices without renouncing to the pleasure of conviviality. It is a clear signal: we can drink well, and with moderation, better if Italian, but always with attention, and respect of rules”, declared Roberto Calugi, dg Fipe-Confcommercio. “Our campaign - explains Luigi Scodamaglia, ceo Filiera Italia - wants to defend Italian wine. Drinking with moderation means also protecting a productive model creating value, employment, and identity in the territories. We aim to education, digital tools, and institutional collaboration for an informed and responsible consumption”. “Also Terranostra agritourisms will promote campaign “Drink Aware”, because we believe in wine culture as expression of responsibility, and quality of rural life – declared Dominga Cotarella, President Terranostra - we are working together with Fipe also on other projects to valorize food and wine offer in the territories reinforcing the bond between landscape and restoration”.

