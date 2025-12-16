“Launching an institutional campaign is a necessary step” states the “Wine Supply Chain Roundtable”

“Launching an institutional campaign is a necessary step: not only to defend the sector, but also to give the country a mature and identity-based view of its heritage”. This is the message that emerged at the end of the meeting of the Presidency of the “Wine Supply Chain Roundtable” - which saw the participation of Alleanza Cooperative Agroalimentari, Assoenologi, Cia - Agricoltori Italiani, Coldiretti, Confagricoltura, Copagri, Federdoc, Federvini, Fivi, and Unione Italiana Vini - Uiv, which, according to a statement, “expressed widespread and general appreciation for the continuous and constant attention shown by the government (as evidenced by the presence of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the first meeting on August 5, ed.) in a 2025 that is coming to a close and that has seen the Italian wine sector face complex moments”.

The institutional communication plan announced in recent days by Minister Francesco Lollobrigida (also speaking to WineNews) has been particularly well received, and many in the sector are now focusing their expectations on it. “For this reason, the “Wine Supply Chain Round Table”, in warmly thanking Minister Lollobrigida for his vision and sensitivity, renews its utmost willingness to continue collaborating in the development of the communication plan, bringing to bear the best skills, rigor, and sense of responsibility”.

Copyright © 2000/2025