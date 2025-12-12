Masseto, Brunello di Montalcino Cerretalto and Solaia: Italian best wines for “Wine-Searcher”

A great classic among the protagonists of collecting and auctions, such as Masseto, the Bolgheri jewel now part of the Frescobaldi Group, Brunello di Montalcino Cerretalto by Casanova di Neri, one of the most celebrated and internationally awarded wineries from the territory which symbolizes “pure Sangiovese”, and Solaia by Marchesi Antinori, among the most celebrated Supertuscans worldwide: these are the three wines at the top of the “Best Italian Wines” 2025 ranking, just published and updated in December by Wine-Searcher, a global reference for comparing wine prices and scores. The list is based on an average of ratings from various critics, weighted by the number of reviews. It is worth noting that the 25 positions are almost entirely dominated by Tuscany and Piedmont, and all are red wines, with the only white wine exception from South Tyrol.

Scrolling through the Top 10, in position No. 4, there is the iconic Sassicaia by Tenuta San Guido, followed at number 5 by Brunello di Montalcino Madonna delle Grazie by Il Marroneto, now a stylistic benchmark for the region, ahead of two pillars of the Langhe, Barolo Monvigliero by G.B. Burlotto, at No. 6, and Barbaresco Sorì San Lorenzo by Gaja at No. 7. While, closing the first ten positions, there are three symbolic wines of the “Grand Duchy”, IGT Toscana L’Apparita by the renowned Castello di Ama, and still Redigaffi by the equally acclaimed Tua Rita from Bolgheri, and Ornellaia by Tenuta dell’Ornellaia, among the great names in Italian wine collecting.

Further down the list, at No. 11, there is the distinctive IGT Toscana a Ricolma by San Giusto a Rentennano, ahead of Brunello di Montalcino Riserva by Eredi Fuligni at No. 12, and, still, Gaja again at No. 13 with Barbaresco Sorì Tildìn. In position No. 14, there is the iconic Le Pergole Torte by Montevertine, followed, at No. 15, by the famous IGT Toscana Tenuta di Trinoro by Tenuta di Trinoro. Still, at No. 16, Brunello di Montalcino Vigna Montosoli by Valdicava, while, at No. 17, there the legendary Barolo Monfortino Riserva by Giacomo Conterno (the wine with the highest average price in the ranking, at 1,158 euros per bottle according to Wine-Searcher, ed), followed by another Tua Rita wine, IGT Toscana “Per Sempre”, at No. 18, ahead of a historic name from Montalcino, i.e. Brunello di Montalcino Riserva by Tenuta Greppo Biondi Santi, at No. 19. With position No. 20 taken by the only white wine exception of the list, i.e. Alto Adige Terlaner I Primo Grande Cuvée by Terlano, a winery symbolic of the territory great long-lived whites. Still, closing the ranking, there are other wines which are true flagbearers of their territories: Flaccianello della Pieve Colli della Toscana Centrale IGT by Fontodi, Barolo Vigna Elena by Elvio Cogno, Barolo Sperss by Gaja (the only winery with 3 wines on the list), Brunello di Montalcino Riserva Vigna di Pianrosso Santa Caterina d’Oro by Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona, and Messorio Toscana IGT by Le Macchiole, from Bolgheri.

