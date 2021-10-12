Napa and Montalcino, different but “twins” in the name of wine

From October 15, 2021, at 6 pm Italian time, two great world wine territories, that of Brunello di Montalcino and that of Napa Valley, in California, will be officially twinned. Because at the end of a process that has developed between Italy and the United States, the official signing of the twinning between the city of Napa and Montalcino will be staged in a ceremony (live on Facebook on the channels of the Municipality of Montalcino), with the Consul General of Italy Sergio Strozzi, the Vice Consul General of Italy in San Francisco Fabio Massimo Ballerini, the American Consul in Florence Ragini Gupta, the Mayor of Napa Scott Sedgley, and the Mayor of Montalcino Silvio Franceschelli.

A twinning between two cities, but above all between two different but equally popular territories, home of the most prestigious version of Sangiovese, Montalcino, land of great Cabernet and Merlot, and above all, Napa, which is also the cradle of the world phenomenon that is wine tourism, which, among the vineyards of Montalcino, has one of its main Italian destinations.

A partnership through which, says a note from Visit Napa Valley, “Napa and Montalcino will seek to foster relationships between their towns, their governments and the people, promoting research into local traditions and exchanges between schools, as well as planning the development of cultural activities and the exchange of best practice. The relationship between the sister cities is recognized as an integral part of strengthening Napa Valley’s leadership as a wine-producing region. The partnership will foster global understanding by promoting technical, educational, economic and cultural exchanges on an ongoing, long-term basis”, the note explains. “Napa and Montalcino will work to develop fruitful relationships between their respective people and communities and build partnerships that shape the economic and geographic aspects of a world-class wine region”.

