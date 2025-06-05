“Napa Valley Auction” 2025: $6.5 million raised, thanks in part to Italian wine

A week-long experience at the Marchesi Antinori estates in Tuscany, plus a luxury visit to Stag’s Leap, the Californian winery of the historic Italian wine family, and various wines, offered by Antinori Napa Valley and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, sold for $550,000; a blending session, a “farm-to-table” lunch in Napa, and a stay on the private Caribbean island of Mustique, donated by Alpha Omega and Bouchaine Vineyards, for $425,000; a lunch among the vineyards of Dollarhide Ranch and a trip to Paris to see the prêt-à-porter collection and jewelry of the famous owner of the winery, Chanel, offered by St. Supéry, for $240,000; a five-night tour of Japan and a wine event in Napa, donated by Kenzo Estate, for $180,000 dollars; a two-week trip aboard the mega-yacht “The World”, a dinner in Napa with the Khaledis, owners of the Darioush and Ashes & Diamonds wineries, and rare Darioush wines, offered by the brand, for 180,000 dollars. These are the dream lots of the 2025 Napa Valley Auction, the 45th edition of the annual charity auction promoted by Napa Valley Vintners and held in recent days by Sotheby’s, online and in front of an audience of over 2,000 collectors and benefactors at the Louis M. Martini Winery (founded by Italian Louis M. Martini, born in Genoa and immigrated to the US in the early 20th century, ed.; with lots in barrels) and Chandon (LVMH Group; with the charity dinner), in the heart of California’s Napa Valley, raised $6.5 million (+35% over 2024).

The proceeds from the 50 lots donated by California's finest wineries, featuring wines from recent vintages and the owners’ wine libraries, from Opus One to Sterling Vineyards, Robert Mondavi Winery to Silver Oak, Inglenook to Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Chappellet Vineyard to Pulido-Walker Estate Vineyard and Winery, Cardinale to Shafer Vineyards, Peter Michael Winery to Seven Stones Winery and Ellman, among others, as well as complimentary tickets to attend the Napa Valley Auction for the next 45 years, will go toward supporting programs for the well-being of thousands of young people throughout Napa County, providing them with safe places to learn and grow.

In 45 editions, an anniversary celebrated in style, Napa Valley Vintners, a non-profit association that has been “cultivating excellence” since 1944, inspiring its 539 members to consistently produce wines of the highest quality, commit to the environment, and care for their territory, has donated over $230 million to support its local community.

