New record for “Barolo en Primeur” 2025: collected over 1.1 million euros for charity

A continuous crescendo, edition after edition, marked by great wines and solidarity. This year, “Barolo en Primeur” 2025, edition No. 5 of the international charity auction promoted by Fondazione Crc and Fondazione Crc Donare Ets in collaboration with Consorzio Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani, raised 1,108,300 euros, setting a new record for funds collected and allocated to social and cultural projects in Italy and around the world. The result stems from an auction - auctioned off at Christie’s Italy at the Castello di Grinzane Cavour in the heart of the Unesco-listed Langhe region, live-streamed to New York and London - featuring 14 lots of barriques of Barolo Gustava, vinified separately by enologist Donato Lanati according to the parceling of Vigna Gustava, located at the foot of the castle and once owned by Camillo Benso, Count of Cavour - each barrique, differentiated by exposure, altitude, and vine age, will yield 270 bottles after the minimum 38-month aging period required by regulations, and other 8 municipal lots of wines donated by over 80 wineries from the Consorzio, totaling 914 bottles (approximately 925 liters), among standard, magnum, jéroboam, and réhoboam format, to which the special lot featuring a Tonneau of Vigna Gustava (400 liters of Barolo) was sold for 360,000 euros. In total, “Barolo en Primeur” auctioned 5,525 liters of Barolo and Barbaresco, raising charitable contributions from Italy, the USA, and the UK. The total is set to rise further: the fifteenth and final lot, another barrique of Barolo Gustava, will be auctioned on November 9 during the “World White Truffle Auction of Alba”,, again at the Castello di Grinzane and broadcast live to Hong Kong. Following 666,000 euros in 2021, 834,000 euros in 2022, 877,000 euros in 2023, and 1,027,000 euros in 2024, “Barolo en Primeur” has raised a cumulative 4,512,300 euros over five years, supporting nearly one hundred non-profit projects.

Funds which, in the specific case of this edition, will support various charitable initiatives, each associated with a specific lot: from restoring historic buildings to promoting art and culture, supporting people with disabilities, medical research, youth education, scholarships, welfare development, and assistance for mothers in need. Of the 8 municipal lots, proceeds from 4 will support Scuola Enologica di Alba - Alba Enology School and other local projects, while the remaining 4 will be allocated to charitable causes chosen directly by the winning bidders.

“Surpassing one million euros by such a margin is an extraordinary achievement - commented Mauro Gola, president of Fondazione Crc - this fifth edition marks the success of a journey begun in 2021, which continues to grow in prestige and participation. The idea of linking each donation to a single barrique has made solidarity a tangible and accessible gesture, capable of engaging an ever-wider audience. It is a model that virtuously combines wine excellence with social responsibility, strengthening the bond between wine and the community that produces it”.

The auction was hosted by comedian Federico Basso, the ambassador of the event, and each bottle will feature the artist label “self-devouring figure” by Giulia Cenci. A new feature this year is “Autentico Nfc” digital certification tag, developed by Tesisquare through its IoT Competence Center Elision in collaboration with the innovative Sme Autentico Srl. Invisibly applied beneath the label, the tag contains a unique, encrypted code that cannot be cloned, ensuring the origin, traceability, and integrity of each bottle. Scanning it with a smartphone grants access to a digital profile with traceability data, Donato Lanati wine notes, the en primeur assessment by Antonio Galloni, ceo of “Vinous” and internationally renowned wine critic, and a live webcam view of Vigna Gustava and the Castello di Grinzane. Moreover, thanks to a partnership with Fieramente Srl, an Italian company specializing in fine wine logistics, delivery will be free of charge for buyers.

““Barolo en Primeur is becoming not only a landmark wine event but a true symbol of solidarity and collective participation - affirmed Giuliano Viglione, president of Fondazione Donare Ets - it is now a cornerstone of the Italian and international solidarity calendar, recognized and awaited by those who believe wine can be a vehicle for good, culture, and development. The value of this project lies in its ability to connect the local territory with a global vision: the Langhe remain its beating heart, but the benefits extend far beyond local borders, creating real opportunities for people and communities. It is a virtuous model of territorial philanthropy that starts with a great wine and reaches much further, building relationships, trust, and future”.

“The success of this fifth edition of “Barolo en Primeur” is not only due to the generosity of donors, but above all to the strength and exceptional quality of two unique wines Barolo and Barbaresco - comments Sergio Germano, president of the Consorzio Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani - thanks to these globally recognized ambassadors, we have built a project that merges excellence and solidarity. The introduction of en primeur represents an important evolution: a way to promote and enhance our wines that we must continue to nurture and grow. “Barolo en Primeur” is now an expanding international showcase, capable of connecting the Langhe with markets and collectors worldwide, strengthening the global reputation of our wine and our territory”.

Copyright © 2000/2025