Not just a “courtesy call”, Eli Roth is ready to invest in wine

A tour in Montalcino, between gastronomy and not only: the American director Eli Roth is another of the many stars who, over the years, has been attracted and fascinated by the Tuscan hills where one of the most appreciated and well-known wines in the world, Brunello di Montalcino, king of Sangiovese, comes to life. But, and there is a but, that of the director of horror films, who has directed films such as “Knock Knock”, with Keanu Reeves, and “Hostel”, produced by his colleague Quentin Tarantino, for which he also participated, as an actor this time, in “Inglourious Basterds”, was not just a “courtesy visit”: to say it, to WineNews, is Giuseppe Gorelli, at the helm of the Gorelli winery, where Roth has been visiting in recent days. Eli Roth is a great wine lover, and his passion could be transformed, in fact, from that of a simple wine lover to that of a real winemaker and wine entrepreneur: in these days when he is in Tuscany, he is looking for a winery to invest in, it would seem, in the area of Montepulciano and his Vino Nobile, another wine jewel, a symbol of Italian excellence. “We will see each other again on Saturday - Giuseppe Gorelli tells WineNews - and obviously I will try to convince him to invest here, in the land of Brunello. In any case, regardless of where, his interest in investing in wine is very strong”.

All that remains to be done is to wait and see if the director too will become part of the growing list of VIP winemakers, shifting his passion from the red blood of his films to the red of wine. Perhaps, that of Italy’s most celebrated wine, Brunello di Montalcino.

