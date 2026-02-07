One of the greatest artists in the world, Marina Abramović, interprets Ornellaia 2023 character

Marina Abramović, a world-renowned artist, will interpret the character of the 2023 Ornellaia vintage and convey the generative power of a formidable terroir, “La Vitalità” - “Vitality” for the edition No. 18 of the “Vendemmia d’Artista” project by the celebrated Bolgheri winery, which will debut on the Italian market starting on April 1st. “This new vintage expresses itself with strength and, at the same time, with surprising elegance - reads the statement released yesterday afternoon by the famous Bolgheri estate - vitality is the defining trait of Ornellaia 2023, a vintage in which nature supported the vineyard and humans accompanied nature, forming a virtuous cycle capable of nurturing continuity and beauty. Day after day and at the right moments, the Ornellaia terroir enabled the vines to release their vital energy and fully express their potential. Climatic conditions supported the plants at every stage and, when needed, human intervention helped maintain their balance. This natural harmony of rhythms amplified the intrinsic vocation of vines, leading to an intense and harmonious harvest”.

As the child of its vintage, “Ornellaia 2023 - La Vitalità” expresses itself with strength and surprising elegance”, reiterates Marco Balsimelli, Ornellaia technical director, who describes it as “vibrant with energy, offering an exceptionally long finish supported by silky tannins which deliver flavor and a distinctly Mediterranean sapidity”. He then reflects on the defining traits of the year: “the mild winter encouraged early growth, closely monitored by our technical team. With the arrival of spring, abundant rainfall replenished water reserves ahead of summer, while requiring meticulous vineyard work to control growth and prevent potential diseases. The following Bolgheri summer was warm but without extreme peaks. There was no water stress in the vineyards, which reached maturity gradually and with proper concentration. Late-August rains and the cool nights of September”, Balsimelli concludes, “fostered the development of aromatic complexity and preserved good acidity in the grapes, ensuring a perfect balance between expressiveness and elegance, the unmistakable signature of Ornellaia”.

As noted, Marina Abramović, one of the most important and acclaimed artists of our time, was invited to interpret the character of Ornellaia 2023 for “Vendemmia d’Artista” No. 18. Her name joins those of other prominent artists who have participated over the years in this remarkable and beautiful project by the Bolgheri estate, from Michelangelo Pistoletto to Luigi Ontani, from Ernesto Neto to Rebecca Horn, just to name a few. Since 2009, Ornellaia has donated all proceeds from the “Vendemmia d’Artista” charity auctions, generously overseen by the world most prestigious auction houses, to foundations and art museums around the globe; since 2019, a long-term partnership has linked Ornellaia to the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, and even in 2025 the proceeds from Vendemmia d’Artista were allocated to the Foundation accessibility programs contributing to the preservation of key works in the collection which will be displayed in the upcoming exhibition “Collection in Focus: Modern European Currents” at the Guggenheim in New York.

