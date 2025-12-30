Only high-altitude vineyards for fresh and elegant wines: the strategic choice of Baglio di Pianetto

Focus exclusively on the estate vineyards most suited to quality, prioritizing those at higher altitudes, which allow the best expression of a vocation toward freshness and elegance, in line with its own vision as well as with the wine trends of contemporary markets and tastes: following this principle, Baglio di Pianetto, one of Sicily wine jewels, now headed by Gregoire Desforges Marzotto, who has taken over from grandparents Paolo and Florence Marzotto - the first to recognize the potential of this area twenty-six years ago, has decided to concentrate solely on its mountain vineyards in Santa Cristina Gela and Piana degli Albanesi, where the company main headquarters are located, while selling the Noto vineyard area of Tenuta Baroni to Società Agricola Halaesa, Italy leader in avocado production.

In this way, Baglio di Pianetto vineyards (106 hectares, one can read on the company website) are now “only” those located “between 700 and 900 meters above sea level, representing the core of the winery repositioning strategy - whose wine leadership has been entrusted to Graziana Grassini - an ideal habitat for producing fresh and elegant wines, in line with the natural vocation of the territory”, explains a note.

“These territories, historically highly suited to quality viticulture, represent for us the heart of high-profile wine production. It is here that our long-term vision is expressed at its best, meeting consumer expectations with authenticity and consistency. The concentration of cultivation will also allow us to continue our journey toward a winery with an increasingly low environmental impact, reducing emissions from transportation as well as water consumption, which is lower in high-altitude zones”, commented the president of Baglio di Pianetto Gregoire Desforges Marzotto.

