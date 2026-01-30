“Paestum Wine Fest” 2026: “Lifetime Achievement Award” to journalist Alessandro Regoli

“Those ruins, so well preserved, can only be truly understood after seeing them with one own eyes”: with these words, the great poet Johann Wolfgang Goethe describes, at the end of the 18th century in his famous “Italian Journey”, the wonder he felt upon seeing the majestic temples of the ancient city of Poseidonia, in the heart of Magna Graecia and ancient Enotria, today a Unesco World Heritage Site and, at the time, an essential leg on the “Grand Tour”.

And, today, this is also the backdrop of the “Paestum Wine Fest Business” 2026, one of the leading wine fairs in Central and Southern Italy (March 1st - 3rd, Hotel Ariston Paestum), overlooking the ruins of the Archaeological Parks of Paestum and Velia, where business to business professionals, buyers, opinion leaders, and wine critics meet the wineries. And, which, on March 2nd, will also assign a “Lifetime Achievement Award” to journalist Alessandro Regoli, director of WineNews, “for having contributed to promote wine culture and the informed professional dynamics of the sector, as well as for the excellence demonstrated throughout his career”.

