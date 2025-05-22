Piedmont is “Region of The Year” 2025 for “Wine Travel Awards”, on scene, in London

The elegance and austerity of Barolo and Barbaresco, the complexity of bubbles of Alta Langa, the sweetness of those of Asti, the daily pleasure linked to wines such as Barbera, Dolcetto, or Gattinara, the interest arisen by peculiar wines such as Timorasso, or Gavi, and not only: Piedmont of wine, with its hills looking to North towards the Alps, and to South towards Tirreno Sea of Ligurian Riviera, with its history which saw United Italy arise in the middle of vineyards, with Cavour, Einaudi, and not only, and with its wines which pair to an extraordinary gastronomy in which White Truffle of Alba is the diamond, but which counts many jewels among sweets, cheese, cured meats, and hundreds of typical recipes, is an unforgettable destination for any wine tourist worthy of his/her name. A value recognized also by award as “Region of The Year” 2025 by “Wine Travel Awards”, the contest collecting nominations in the different categories from all over the world, voted by the audience, and, then, bu a jury of international experts, which saw the award ceremony, in scene, at “London Wine Fair”, in the last days, in London.

And, in this way, for Piedmont, which overcame the concurrence of other important territories for wine and wine tourism such as California, where the phenomenon arose, and South Africa, the umpteenth recognition consecrating one more time, in the elite of world wine, the region, a pillar of Italian wine, which, by itself, in 2024, contributed with 1.1 billion euros to the record of 8.1 billion of exports of Italian wine.

But, that of Piedmont, is not the only recognition for Italy: in category “Ambassador”, society “Grande Passione” - “Great Passion” of Italian wine expert JC Viens was awarded as the best “Unique Program”, while special mentions of the jury went to Azienda Agricola San Salvatore 1988, reference of wine from Campania, and Cilento, founded by Peppe Pagano, for its “innovative approach”, and to Tenute Salvaterra, one of the most relevant realities in Valpolicella, in nomination for category “Art & History Object”.

