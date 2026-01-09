Pop giant Sir Elton John makes his debut in the world of non-alcoholic wines with “Elton John Zero”

Ten years after his big concert in the vineyard-covered hills of Barolo in 2016 at the Collisioni agri-rock festival, and following rumors a few years ago that he wanted to become a Prosecco producer, Sir Elton John, one of the true living legends of world music and author of such hits as “Your Song”, “Rocket Man”, “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”. “Crocodile Rock”, and “I’m Still Standing”, to name just a few of his many songs, is making his debut in the world of wine, but through the door of the current trend of alcohol-free wines. He is launching a Blanc de Blancs sparkling wine to mark the debut of the “Elton John Zero” brand, which, as the pop star himself explains, “was born from a simple but refined idea: to create a world where every moment of celebration can be shared by everyone. Our 0% alcohol Blanc de Blancs captures the elegance, effervescence, and joy of a traditional Blanc de Blancs, without compromise. Crafted with care and attention, it embodies the art of inclusion, inviting everyone to raise a glass, savor the sparkle, and share in the timeless celebration of togetherness”. A unique wine, made exclusively from Chardonnay grapes “in the coldest areas of northern Italy”, according to the dedicated website, which is not a dealcoholized wine, i.e., a wine from which the alcohol has been removed, but a product in which the fermentation phase is managed using special bacteria instead of traditional yeasts, “which develop refined aromas similar to those of wine, but without producing alcohol”. The project partner is London-based Benchmark Drinks, already behind highly successful projects linking wine and music stars and more, starting with Kylie Minogue's cult wines (she also produces a Prosecco together with Zonin1821), as well as former Take That singer Gary Barlow Gary Barlow, and multi-starred chef Gordon Ramsay (who, in recent years, has also launched a line of Italian wines with winemaker Alberto Antonini).

“It’s so boring to always drink only water when you’re not drinking alcohol, it’s so monotonous. Whereas it's so nice to have a wine or a Blanc de Blancs without alcohol when you’re partying”, comments Sir Elton John himself in the launch video. With his wine (currently distributed by the British chain Sainsbury’s and in two iconic London venues, Lilibet’s in Mayfair and the Michelin-starred Italian restaurant The River Café), he enriches the ever-growing list of celebrities launching wine and non-alcoholic beverage lines with a name of absolute prestige and his iconic “E” logo with a star next to it. the ever-growing list of famous people who are launching wine and non-alcoholic beverage lines, such as, to mention the most recent cases - and, interestingly, both British like Elton John himself - another former Take That member and British pop star, Robbie Williams, and multiple F1 world champion and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton.

