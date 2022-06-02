“Portrait (of hills)”, the new installation at the Filandetta Park in Bortolomiol

The Portuguese artist, Inês Coelho da Silva, explained “Portrait (of hills)”, the new installation in silk, grape vine, wood and cable of the Park of Filandetta Wine & Art Farm in Bortolomiol, “from a distance, the work merges with the territory, resembling the vines that line the surrounding hills. In a whisper, the work asks the viewer to be noticed, to get closer. The intimate proximity allows the details of the intricate textile work to be revealed in a series of patient patterns and emotional fascination. The knots compose a eulogy to a multitude of references of traditional works, manual skills, emotions and encounters related to the artistic residence in which the work was conceived and created. This work of patience and repetition brings back memories of the silk mill that once stood on these lands, and of the manual work of the women who lived there. Below, four vine cuttings are waiting for the time to let them to grow and take over the structure. Meanwhile, the plants are asking for sun, water, care and time, and the work of art waits with us”. The artist added, it “brings back the forgotten memories of the Valdobbiadene hills, and of the hands that touched, composed and loved the landscape, as well as those that still take care of it today, offering time and ideas to its products”.

Bortolomiol has renewed its project dedicated to female art, Artist in Residence, with the Portuguese artist in the vineyards of the Prosecco hills in Valdobbiadene, and her work of art is the product. It has become part of the art collection of the brand. “We deeply believe that art is a cultural message that can nourish wine”, Maria Elena Bortolomiol, president of the winery, explained. “The Filandetta Park is the perfect place for this synergy to emerge, combining our environmental, social and economic sustainability projects in the container, “Wine & Art Farm”, which has placed solid roots in the heart of the Denomination”.

“Artist in Residence”, is in its second edition, and is part of the celebration taking place fro the 100th anniversary of the birth of the founder, Giuliano Bortolomiol, which takes place this year (1922-2022).

