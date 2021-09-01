It’s not the first time, but it’s news the editorial purchase of one of the most authoritative “voices” of the world wine critics: Recurrent Ventures, a Miami-based digital media company has acquired JancisRobinson.com, founded in 2000 as an independent publisher by the Master of Wine Jancis Robinson, one of the most prestigious and followed names in the world of wine, and which has expanded its base of wine-loving subscribers, who have access to over 200,000 wine reviews, a steady stream of articles and an exclusive version of “The Oxford Companion to Wine”, a true “encyclopedia” of wine, of which Robinson is the founding publisher, in more than 80 countries around the world.

While the amount is unknown, reports “The Drinks Business”, it is, however, certain that journalist Jancis Robinson will remain editor-in-chief, continuing to oversee her team of more than 15 contributors worldwide. “I am extremely proud of all that JancisRobinson.com has become”, said Robinson, “we need a bigger platform for the site to reach its full potential. This partnership will allow me to focus on what I enjoy the most: tasting and writing about wine”.

The acquisition opens a new chapter for JancisRobinson.com, providing “the support, resources and expertise the brand needs to grow without changing its editorial mission and integrity”, said Lance Johnson, CEO of Recurrent (whose portfolio includes 17 digital brands in the automotive, home, lifestyle, outdoor, science and technology sectors, including Saveur, Domino & BobVila.com). Maintaining subscriber support, but expanding them in tandem with digital initiatives and updating the user-side experience.

