“Robert Parker Green Emblem” 2022 awarded to Avignonesi, Chiara Boschis and Arianna Occhipinti

Sustainability, in every one of its dimensions, environmental, economic and social, “is part of the quality of the wine and what the producers themselves see in their product, which always reflects upon the territory, the land to be protected and vineyards through which to protect healthy ecosystems for the product as well as the entire wine world”, said Monica Larner, correspondent in Italy for “The Wine Advocate”, the prestigious and influential reference point for world wine critics. She explained to WineNews the meaning of the “Robert Parker Green Emblem” the awards created in 2021 to reward the most committed wineries around the world, in their own way, on the issue of sustainability. The first edition of the awards spotlighted three pioneering wine companies on the subject of sustainability, that is, Tasca d’Almerita in Sicily, Alois Lageder in Alto Adige and Salcheto di Michele Manelli, in Tuscany, in the land of Nobile di Montepulciano. They have also been confirmed in the 2022 edition of the award, in addition to three other top leading Italian wineries. Avignonesi is another wine from Nobile di Montepulciano, owned by Virginie Saverys since 2009, “which has implemented several conservation protocols” (the company that certifies B-Corp, Biodivin, Vegan, Bio, Sgs, and is a partner with Consorzio del Vino Nobile di Montepulciano in the Equalitas project, “Designation for Sustainability”, ed.). E. Pira & sons of Chiara Boschis, in Barolo, one of the most famous and important companies, selected for the work it has done to make the Cannubi cru “Menzione Geografica Aggiuntiva” (additional geographic mention), completely organically cultivated and certified. And, from Southern Italy, once again from Sicily, Arianna Occhipinti, the “young humanist at her homonymous winery, who has outlined a vision of organic, biodynamic and sustainable winemaking”. They are three different companies, and all three are led by women. “This is a wonderful coincidence that I like to emphasize”, Monica Larner commented to WineNews. And then she added, “just like in the 2021 edition, I wanted to choose a winery from the North, one from the Center and one from the South, to highlight the work that all Italian wine is doing on sustainability. And, the number of Italian wines on the “Green Emblem” list confirms the fact that a lot is being done”. Sixteen new “Green Emblems” have been added in the 2022 edition, and therefore, the number of wineries around the world rises to 40 - 12 from France, 9 from the United States and 6 from Italy. Looking at the selection, the two wines from Sicily, and a much smaller territory like Montepulciano stand out. “Montepulciano is a small territory, but it has worked on a large scale, and is, perhaps, the first in Italy, in a structured and shared way on the issue of sustainability, thanks to the drive from Salcheto, which we awarded in 2021. Sicily is a larger territory, but here as well, awarding two wines somehow highlights the work that producers are doing to enhance the climatic situation, which almost naturally pushes towards sustainability. However, I also wanted to reward the work done in Piedmont, on the Cannubi cru, led by Chiara Boschis, and shared by the dozens of wine producers who own plots on this historic hill, and that in its own way, has always traced the route of Barolo. The message that emerges is to work together, side by side, to obtain results, which goes for all Italian wine”.

“There is a growing demand from passionate consumers for more sustainably produced wines. Therefore, our Green Emblem initiative aims to highlight winemakers who have demonstrated extraordinary efforts in practicing environmentally friendly viticulture in the face of evolving climatic challenges. The purpose of our approach is to amplify and highlight sustainable practices of wineries, by putting them in the spotlight”, said Joe Czerwinski, Editor-in-chief at Robert Parker Wine Advocate. We must point out that for several years it, has been sponsored by the Michelin Group, which especially for its famous Michelin Guide to restaurants, has launched the “Green Star”, rewarding the restaurants most committed to sustainability, similar to what “The Wine Advocate” has done for wineries.

Focus - All 40 worldwide “Green Emblems”, according to “The Wine Advocate”

France (12)

Champagne Larmandier-Bernier

Château Cheval Blanc (Green Emblem 2022)

Château Maris (Green Emblem 2022)

Château Pontet-Canet

Domaine Bruno Lorenzon

Domaine Ganevat (Green Emblem 2022)

Domaine Leroy & Domaine d’Auvenay

Domaine Vincent Dancer (Green Emblem 2022)

Domaine Valentin Zusslin

Felix et Gabin Richoux

Gerard Bertrand

Louis Roederer

USA (9)

Brick House (Green Emblem 2022)

The Eyrie Vineyards

Hedges Family Estate (Green Emblem 2022)

Horsepower Vineyards

Littorai Wines

Raen Winery (Green Emblem 2022)

Ridge Vineyards

Spottswoode Estate

Tablas Creek (Green Emblem 2022)

Italy (6)

Alois Lageder

Arianna Occhipinti (Green Emblem 2022)

Avignonesi (Green Emblem 2022)

E. Pira e Figli - Chiara (Green Emblem 2022)

Salcheto

Tasca d’Almerita

South Africa (3)

Backsberg Estate (Green Emblem 2022)

Reyneke

Sadie Family Wines

Australia (2)

Cullen Wines

Henschke

Austria (2)

HM Lang (Green Emblem 2022)

Weingut Ernst Triebaumer

Portugal (2)

Herdade do Esporão (Green Emblem 2022)

Julia Kemper (Green Emblem 2022)

Spain (2)

Recaredo (Green Emblem 2022)

Descendientes de J. Palacios

Germany (1)

Weingut Odinstal

New Zealand (1)

Millton Vineyards & Winery

