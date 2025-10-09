Roberta Corrà, among the managers in Italian wine, is the “Person of the Year” by “Wine Enthusiast”

Roberta Corrà has redefined what it means to be a leader in the global wine industry. As CEO of Frederick Wildman & Sons, CEO of Gruppo Italiano Vini (GIV), and President of Consorzio Italia del Vino, her visionary leadership and people-centered philosophy have propelled her to the forefront of the wine industry. Her ability to combine tradition and innovation and promote collaboration between multiple organizations earned her the 2025 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Award as “Person of the Year”. The American magazine Wine Enthusiast chose Roberta Corrà as Person of the Year, with the Italian manager beating out the other nominees (Ben Aneff, president of the U.S. Wine Trade Alliance; Tom Bené, president and CEO of Breakthru Beverage Group; Cindy Leonard, executive vice president and general manager for Fine Wine at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, and the trio of Gino Colangelo, Karen MacNeil, and Kimberly Noelle Charles, creators of the “Come Over October” campaign). At the helm of Gruppo Italiano Vini – Giv (a company that brings together 15 prestigious estates throughout Italy, with 1,400 hectares of vineyards and brands such as Nino Negri, Cantina Santi, Re Manfredi, Calissano, Bolla, Folonari, Melini, Lamberti, Turà, Castello Monaci, Tenuta Rapitalà, Conti Serristori, Bigi, Ca’ Bianca, Fontana Candida, Conti d’Arco, Formentini, and Vigneti La Selvanella, with a 2024 turnover of €428 million), but also Italia del Vino Consorzio (a group that brings together companies ranging from Angelini Wines & Estates to Banfi, from Bisol 1542 to Ca' Maiol, Collis Heritage to Di Majo Norante, Diesel Farm to Drei Donà, Duca di Salaparuta to Ferrari Fratelli Lunelli, Gruppo Italiano Vini - Giv to Gruppo Mezzacorona, Le Monde to Librandi Antonio e Nicodemo, Lunae Bosoni to Marchesi di Barolo, Medici Ermete & Figli to Mesa, Terre de La Custodia to Terredora di Paolo, from Torrevento to Zaccagnini, from Zonin1821 to Tenimenti Leone owned by the Veronesi family, to Herita Marzotto Wine Estates, capable of generating a turnover of €1.5 billion), and also of theAmerican wine merchant Frederick Wildman & Sons (which works not only with Giv brands, but also with names such as Comm. G.B Burlotto, Fattoria dei Barbi, Mauro Veglio, Le Potazzine, La Scolca, and Soldera, among others), Roberta Corrà was honored by Wine Enthusiast (whose Italian correspondents are Jeff Porter and Danielle Callegari, ed.) for her career: “Unlike many leaders in the industry, she did not inherit her position through family connections. Instead, she brought extensive experience from outside the wine industry, having spent nearly two decades in human resources and organizational leadership for major international companies. This outsider's perspective allowed her to see opportunities for growth, process improvement, and global collaboration in ways that others often failed to see”.

“I had to prove myself step by step”, Corrà comments in the American magazine, “but what has always guided me is my passion for wine. My father taught me that every bottle tells the story of its people, its place, and its history. This connection is what drives me”.

“I am deeply honored to have been named “Person of the Year” by Wine Enthusiast. This recognition is not only for me, but for the entire Gruppo Italiano Vini team, whose passion and dedication allow us to bring the best Italian wines to enthusiasts around the world”, Roberta Corrà comments. She adds: “Throughout my career, I have been committed to fostering growth and opportunity, not only for our brands, but also for the next generation of wine professionals. I hope this award will inspire others, particularly women, to take on leadership roles in this extraordinary industry. Italian wine has always been close to my heart, and to see it celebrated globally through our work is truly a dream come true”.

“Roberta Corrà represents visionary leadership in the global wine industry. Her strategic acumen and steadfast advocacy for Italian wine and its producers”, said Jacqueline Strum, president of Wine Enthusiast Media, “have not only strengthened the industry, but also paved the way for future leaders, particularly women. It is an honor to recognize her as “Person of the Year”: a well-deserved tribute to her enduring impact and influence”.

This is recognition for a great ambassador of Italian wine, with Italian wine also competing in other categories, including “European Winery of the Year”, for which there are three Italian wineries in the running: Carpineto, owned by the Zaccheo and Sacchet families, which brings together over 300 hectares of vineyards in various estates in many prestigious areas of Tuscany (from Montepulciano to Chianti Classico, from Montalcino to Maremma, and Valdarno), Zaccagnini, one of the most important and historic wineries in Abruzzo, which has been under the aegis of the Argea group for several years, and a historic name in Piedmont, Travaglini, a leading winery in Gattinara, which will compete for the title in an Italy-Spain derby, given that other candidates include Cordoniù, perhaps the highest reference point for Spanish sparkling wine and Cava, and Bodega Faustino, one of the most famous names in Rioja. But also, among others, for “Winemaker of the Year”, with Andrea Daldin, oenologist at Lamole di Lamole (Herita Marzotto Wine Estates), who has been dedicated to growing grapes for over 30 years in the smallest Uga of Chianti Classico, on the hills of Lamole.

