Sicily (and Etna) on top of VinePair’s top 50: Giovanni Rosso on the podium, Planeta almost

It is certainly not among the most awaited rankings, nor among those capable of giving a wine eternal glory. However, in a market like the U.S., if there is a portal capable of talking to the youngest, to the legendary generation of Millennials and even more to the Z Generation: it is VinePair, which has lined up the 50 best tastings of 2020, giving priority to drinkability, quality/price ratio and the interest aroused by the tasting, in addition, of course, the availability on the market, not always taken for granted, especially if you talk about small producers outside the US. The result is “The 50 Best Wines of 2020” in which Italian wine finds a lot of space, with Sicily (and Etna) in the foreground. Starting from the lowest step of the podium, where Etna Bianco Giovanni Rosso 2018 is located, behind the Greek Alpha Estate Vieilles Vignes Single Block Reserve Xinomavro 2016 and the American Ankida Ridge Vineyards Pinot Noir 2017.

Scrolling through the positions, all occupied by wines under 100 dollars, with a great variety of territories and denominations represented, of the Belpaese as well as France, Spain and the United States, at n. 4 the Frappato di Vittoria 2018 of Planeta, one of the most representative brands of wine Sicily, at n. 9 the Etna Rosso 2017 of Tornatore, at n. 11 the Rosso di Valtellina 2017 of Ar.Pe.Pe, at n. 13. the Lambrusco Rosato Ca del Vento, at n. 21 the Friulano 2018 by Livio Felluga, at n. 23 the Rosso Veneto Igt 2016 Bradisismo by Inama. And again, at position n. 28, the Ferrari Brut, symbol of the Trentodoc bubbles in Italy and in the world, at n. 34 the Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2015 of Valle dell’Acate, at n. 44 the Riff Pinot Grigio 2019 of Alois Lageder and at n. 48 the Maté 2019 of Sottimano.

Copyright © 2000/2020