Tannico and Ice alongside small Italian wineries to conquer foreign markets also online

Tannico, the leading online wine shop in the Italian market, and Ice Agency, the “arm” of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the promotion and internationalization of Italian companies in the world, join wine companies to face the drop in turnover caused by the Covid emergency and the consequent crisis of the traditional sales channel, which has inevitably involved the wine sector as well, allowing 400 small wineries to land on WinePlatform, the Tannico platform that supports wineries in online sales with home delivery in over 20 countries around the world, at economically facilitated conditions, or completely free of charge for the eight beneficiary regions of the South Export Plan.

The project - unique in the Italian wine sector - will support economically, technologically and logistically 400 companies, providing the necessary tools to benefit from the important increase in volumes that sales through e-commerce are registering. Ice Agency - which can count on the most modern tools of promotion and multichannel communication at the service of the excellence of Made in Italy in the world - will put in place at the same time an intense promotional activity, intended for personalized and targeted actions of digital marketing addressed to the foreign public, both for the benefit of the 400 small or medium-sized wineries selected and admitted to subsidized costs, and for the companies already present on the platform, which will enjoy additional digital traffic.

Tannico, through the WinePlatform, launched in 2017, and now used by hundreds of wineries, will support each selected winery from a technological and logistical point of view. On the one hand, it will do so with the creation of a dedicated e-shop through which they can sell their products; on the other hand, the support will take place by managing all the orders received on the platform, from the receipt of secure payments to the consequent picking, packing and shipping operations, from the processing of export and excise practices to the Customer Care service.

“Markets are restarting with an accelerated transition to digital and consumption habits are increasingly moving towards e-commerce”, emphasizes ICE Agency President Carlo Ferro. “This is particularly significant for the wine sector where e-commerce has mitigated the impact on demand from horeca channels due to the pandemic emergency. The agreement with Tannico, and the WinePlatform, should be seen in this perspective and are part of our broader plan to support Italian SMEs to face international markets in a constantly evolving global context”.

“I am proud to see how our platform, already used by hundreds of wineries, will be able to help so many other small Italian winemakers open up to e-commerce in foreign markets”, adds Marco Magnocavallo, CEO of Tannico. “Ice’s support, in addition to contributing in this path started by WinePlatform, will also allow Tannico to push more decisively towards the opening of 18 new foreign markets”.

Copyright © 2000/2021