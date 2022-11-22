“The Enthusiast 100”: a Barolo (Comm. G.B. Burlotto) at No. 2 in the famous American ranking

It is a Barolo, witness to one of the noblest and most prestigious appellations of Italian oenology, that wins the title of best Italian wine of 2022 for the famous U.S. magazine “Wine Enthusiast”, which, after the first-ranked Australian Giant Steps Applejack Vineyard Pinot Noir 2020, places at No. 2, Barolo Monvigliero Comm. G.B. Burlotto 2018, with a rating of 98 points. But in the ranking there is also, at No. 13, another symbolic territory of Italian excellence, with the Brunello di Montalcino Salvioni 2017, while at No. 14 is the Franciacorta Ca’ del Bosco Annamaria Clementi Extra Brut Rosé Riserva 2011, the standard bearer of one of the wineries that has built the territory’s success.

In the “The Enthusiast 100” ranking, one of the most followed in the world, there are 16 Italian wines (there were 18 last year): our country ranks second as the total number of labels present, testifying to the very high level of quality of our production, preceded by the United States with 29. It is followed by France and Spain with 8 wines each, Australia with 7, Portugal with 6, Austria and New Zealand with 5, and Chile and Croatia with 2.

Scrolling down the ranking, which as always chronicles the quality of Italian wine from North to South, there is Piedmont again, at No. 17 with the Barolo Ravera 2018 from the G.D. Vajra winery and at No. 21 with Pio Cesare’s Barolo 2018. At No. 23 is Ferrari’s Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore 2010, among the top made-in-Italy bubbles, at No. 36 the Barolo Vignarionda 2018 by Figli Luigi Oddero winery, at No. 38 the Lambrusco di Sorbara Radice 2020 by Paltrinieri, at No. 42 the Rosso di Montalcino Alberello 2018 from Fonterenza, at No. 43 the Barbaresco 2018 from Castello di Neive, at No. 63 the Trentodoc NV Rosé Sparkling from Rotari, at No. 65 the Franciacorta Rosè Brut 2017 from Ferghettina, at No. 68 the Pinot Noir Pas Dosé 2014 from the Cocchi winery. Finally, following at No. 72 is Chianti Classico Tenuta Perano 2019 from Frescobaldi, one of the oldest dynasties in Italian wine; at No. 95 is Etna Rosato Sosta Tre Santi Sicilian sparkling wine from Cantine Nicosia; and at No. 99 is Greco di Tufo Riserva Raone from Torricino winery.

Focus: All Italian wines featured in the “Top 100” 2022 by “Wine Enthusiast”

2 - Comm. G. B. Burlotto Monvigliero Barolo 2018

13 - Salvioni Brunello di Montalcino 2017

14 - Ca’ del Bosco Annamaria Clementi Extra Brut Rosé Riserva 2011

17 - G.D. Vajra Ravera Barolo 2018

21 - Pio Cesare Barolo 2018

23 - Ferrari Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore 2010

36 - Figli Luigi Oddero Vignarionda Barolo 2018

38 - Paltrinieri Radice Lambrusco di Sorbara 2020

42 - Fonterenza Alberello Rosso di Montalcino 2018

43 - Castello di Neive Barbaresco 2018

63 - Rotari NV Rosè Sparkling Trentodoc

65 - Ferghettina Rosé Brut Franciacorta 2017

68 - Cocchi Pas Dosé Pinot Nero Alta Langa 2014

72 - Frescobaldi Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico 2019

95 - Nicosia Rosato Sosta Tre Santi Metodo Classico Brut Etna 2019

99 - Torricino Raone Riserva Greco di Tufo 2020

