The gaze of Michelangelo Pistoletto, “giant” of contemporary art on wine aesthetics

“The artist has an essential role; their mastery remains indispensable. However, such mastery will no longer belong only to great, famous artists, it will be shared by all those who can engage not only in producing a work but in integrating creation into social coexistence”. Words by Michelangelo Pistoletto, a true “giant” of contemporary art, whose visionary language connects art, society, and sustainability, and who will serve as the honorary president - a really exceptional figure - of the jury for the “Vinitaly Design Award”, the award dedicated to excellence in packaging for wine, spirits, beer, and olive oil, which celebrates its edition No. 30, reaffirming, through the perspective of this leading exponent of Arte Povera on the aesthetics of wine, the role of design as a cultural language and as a form of responsibility toward the future. Artworks by Pistoletto, from the famous “Quadri specchianti” - “Mirror Paintings” to “Oggetti in meno” - “Minus Objects”, from “Venere degli Stracci” - “Venus of the Rags” to “Terzo Paradiso” - “Third Paradise,” from “Le Stanze” - “The Rooms” to “Rebirth”, and to the social transformation projects of Cittadellarte - Fondazione Pistoletto, have reshaped the role of the artist as an activator of collective awareness. In which, as he stated a decade ago in an interview with WineNews (whose director, Alessandro Regoli, is also part of the award jury), “art and wine are not necessary for living, but they are good for the spirit”.

Michelangelo Pistoletto - whose career is marked by prestigious awards, including “Leone d’Oro alla Carriera” - “the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement” at the Venice Biennale and “Praemium Imperiale per la pittura” - “the Praemium Imperiale for painting” in Tokyo - also has a deep connection with wine: starting from one of the most important and pioneering art collections in a winery, Castello di Ama for Contemporary Art in Chianti Classico (a true international “wine and art district”, as we narrated in a video), to the sculpture created for Ornellaia “Vendemmia d’Artista” project (auctioned by a fundraising auction by Sotheby’s for 80,000 pounds), reflecting a sensibility which recognizes wine as one of humanity oldest cultural expressions - so that he even signed the label for “Vino della Pace” - the “Wine of Peace”, an iconic symbol of unity and brotherhood among people worldwide, produced from 1985 to 2012 from over 600 different grape varieties in “Vigna del Mondo” - the “Vineyard of the World” by Cantina di Cormòns in the Collio Friulano - and of an art which arises from labor and land, which, in his vision of “regenerative art” is now called to renew itself.

Therefore, Pistoletto will bring to “Vinitaly Design Award” a fresh perspective, expanding the cultural value of packaging and interpreting it as a form of communication, responsibility, and aesthetic reflection. “The presence of maestro Pistoletto - explains Federico Bricolo, president of Veronafiere - gives the edition No. 30 of “Vinitaly Design Award” a new dimension. His vision broadens the very meaning of packaging, transforming it into a cultural act: a mirror of our time and of the responsibilities we bear as a creative supply chain”.

The competition is now officially open, with registrations active until March 11th, 2026. Winners will be selected by the scientific committee and a jury chaired by award-winning designer Mario Di Paolo and made up of people with specific skills (nominated by Veronafiere), chosen among designers, art directors, artists, journalists, and industry experts. The awards ceremony will take place on April 11th, 2026, during a gala evening at the splendid Teatro Ristori in Verona, on the eve of Vinitaly (April 12th-15th). The 2026 edition introduces three new Special Awards: the Sustainability Award, the SolExpo Award (expanding dialogue with the olive oil sector), and Best Student’s Work, designed to highlight young talent in packaging design. For them, Pistoletto work continues to represent an ethical and aesthetic vision which inspires new cultural models for the future.

