The market calls, Garda Doc replies: low alcohol version (9 degrees), “Cremant” and not only

If the market “calls”, or better “demands”, those who produce and sell must respond. And so, if consumers are asking for wines which are increasingly lighter in terms of alcohol content, denominations adapt. And, if some are experimenting and refining production methods to create wines with lower alcohol levels compared to the “norm”, as major denominations like Prosecco DOC and Chianti DOCG are doing, others are taking the lead and writing it clearly into their procedural guidelines. This is what Garda DOC has done: starting with the 2025 harvest, its white version, primarily based on Garganega (often blended with Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio), “may also be marketed in a “low alcohol” version with an alcohol content of 9%, making the area around Lake Garda (a major tourist destination, especially for visitors from Northern Europe) the first Italian DOC dedicated to a still wine with low alcohol content, marking an important innovative step in the national wine scene”, explains a note.

“This revision of the procedural guideline (approved by Ministerial Decree on September, 24th, 2025, and published in the Official Gazette on October, 8th, 2025) represents a strategic milestone for our denomination and its producers. It is the result of constructive dialogue with the Ministry and industry stakeholders, with the goal of responding concretely to new market and consumer needs, which today are increasingly focused on wines which are distinctive, versatile, and contemporary. It is a step forward which strengthens the identity of Garda DOC and expands its production and commercial potential, while maintaining quality and the connection to the territory as guiding principles”, comments Paolo Fiorini, president of the Garda DOC Consortium, which brings together over 60,000 hectares of vineyards across the provinces of Brescia, Mantua, and Verona, and represents “250 producers, working with a spirit of collaboration which allows Garda DOC wines to best express the richness and diversity of the Lake Garda area”.

But, the update to the procedural guideline, the Consortium further explains, “introduces new types and significant technical revisions. Garda Müller Thurgau in still, sparkling, and semi-sparkling versions, and Garda Rebo in the still wine category join the denomination. For sparkling and semi-sparkling types, the grape specifications “Garganega” and “Chardonnay” are added. And, for rosé sparkling and semi-sparkling versions, the specification “Corvina’”makes its debut, further enriching the profile of the appellation by highlighting one of the most representative native varieties of the Lake Garda area. This recognition confirms the Consortium growing focus on local grapes and its commitment to offering wines which express authenticity, identity, and a strong sense of origin. Among the new features, there is also the introduction of Pinot Grigio Ramato Rosato, a variety which enhances one of Northern Italy iconic grapes, offering a contemporary interpretation aligned with today’s preference for fresh, elegant wines with strong character. The introduction of the term “Crémant” for the sparkling category is also noteworthy bringing Garda production closer to international quality standards and the most prestigious European traditions”, still explains the Consortium. The changes also include extending the production area to part of the municipality of Castenedolo in the province of Brescia and allowing the use of all containers permitted by EU regulations for packaging Garda DOC wines.

“Our mission - concludes Fiorini - is clear: to give voice to a unique territory which has successfully combined viticultural tradition with a modern, international vision. Updating the procedural guidelines is a key step in this journey, as it further enhances the distinctive qualities of both native and international varieties which coexist in this area, offering consumers a range of tasting experiences that are coherent, recognizable, and deeply connected to Lake Garda”. All changes will be applicable starting with the current harvest for the 2025/2026 wine campaign, “marking a new chapter in the growth of the denomination. With these changes, the Garda DOC Consortium renews its commitment to promoting quality, sustainability, and territorial identity, telling the story of a region that looks to the future without losing its roots”.

