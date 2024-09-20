“The Most Expensive Italian Wines” 2024 by Wine Searcher, Barbaresco Crichet Paje di Roagna is No. 1

Barbaresco Crichet Paje di Roagna costs 1.173 USDollars (at the current exchange rate:1.053 Euros), while Barolo Le Rocche di Castiglione Falletto by Bruno Giacosa costs 693 USDollars (622 Euros). The price of the most expensive Italian wines is still far from the prices of the most highly rated French ones. However, a change is coming, said“ Wine Searcher”, the largest global portal that monitors prices of thousands of wine shops and retailers around the world, and has drawn up “The Most Expensive Italian Wines” 2024 list, the updated ranking of the most expensive bottles of Italian wine. First place goes to Barbaresco Crichet Paje di Roagna, one of the most highly rated and leading names of the Piedmont denomination. In second place another legendary Italian wine, one of the most successful wines in major International auctions, Masseto, from the Bolgheri wineries of the Frescobaldi Group, quoted on average 1.056 USDollars (948 Euros) per bottle. In third place, the first Barolo, a cult for wine enthusiasts, Brunate Riserva by Giuseppe Rinaldi at an average cost of 982 USDollars (882 Euros) per bottle. Next, another unique wine, Barolo Otin Fiorin Pie Franco - Michet by Cappellano (824 Euros), and in fifth place one of the absolute symbols of Valpolicella, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva DOCG by Giuseppe Quintarelli (741 Euros). In sixth place, Imeneus Toscana TGI by Fattorie dei Dolfi, at 716 Euros, from the vineyards of Perignano di Lari, near Pisa, then number seven is Roagna and once again Barolo, Pira Riserva (652 Euros). In eighth place, Barolo by Giuseppe Rinaldi (644 Euros) and in ninth position, L Bruno de Venti Toscana TGI, also by Fattorie dei Dolfi (also at 644 euros). Closing the ranking, at number ten, a very famous Italian wine, Barolo Le Rocche di Castiglione Falletto by Bruno Giacosa (622 Euros).

