The spectacular “Sforzato Wine Stage”, in the midst of the Valtellina vineyards

Beautiful like the vineyards overlooking Lake Garda, from which it started, spectacular and heroic like the terraced vineyards of Valtellina, which it crossed, and to whose main wine it was dedicated: the choice was made as expected and “Sforzato Wine Stage”, the enoic stage of the Giro d’Italia 2022 brought the pink caravan from Salò to Aprica, covering 202 kilometers of legendary cycling climbs such as the Mortirolo Pass. And, Jan Hirt, a Czech cyclist from Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux (Richard Carapaz, of Ineos Grenadiers, who is in the Maglia Rosa) won it after very exhausting climbs and breathtaking descents. The Giro has told its umpteenth story, not only about sports but also about the extraordinary Italian wine territories. Valtellina has continued this “train”, which over the years has seen Barolo and Barbaresco as the stars in the Langhe, as well as Chianti Classico, Montefalco, land of Sagrantino, and then Franciacorta, passing through Romagna del Sangiovese, and the Hills of Prosecco di Conegliano and Valdobbiadene Unesco Heritage, and Montalcino, the territory of Brunello.

