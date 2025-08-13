The “stars” of world wine protagonists of a dreamy auction on Croisette in Cannes

Collecting becomes glamorous, and for once, the “stars” of the global wine world parade along the Croisette, starting with an impressive collection from the iconic Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, featuring six assorted cases from the vintages 2000, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2010, including Echezeaux, Grands Echezeaux, Richebourg, La Tâche, and of course, Romanée-Conti, each estimated between 18,000 euros and 56,000 euros making them the most desired bottles in the world. Also a bottle of Corton-Charlemagne Coche-Dury 2010 (starting price 4,000 euros), a case of 12 bottles of Bordeaux Primeurs 2004 (7,000 euros), a case of 3 bottles of Petrus 2010 (7,500 euros), and a case of 12 bottles of Château Latour 1996 (5,000 euros) are featured. Among the rarities, there is a bottle of Chartreuse Tarragone du Siècle - a cuvée of various vintages produced in only 512 numbered samples, in its original wooden case (7,000 euros) - and a case of 6 bottles of Champagne Salon 2007 (4,000 euros), not to mention a bottle of Single Highland Malt Scotch Whisky from 1950 by Macallan Glenlivet (4,500 euros). These are the “top lots” of “Grands Vins & Alcools”, the stars of the fine wines & spirits auction hosted by Besch Cannes Auction, today and tomorrow, at the Hotel Martinez on Cannes’ iconic Boulevard (and live on Drouot.com and Interencheres.com), organized with expert Pascal Kuzniewski, featuring 1,550 lots of fine wines from prestigious private cellars.

Among which many of the most listed and researched Italian brands with “top lots” 6 bottiglie of Barolo Sperss 2015 by Gaja (1,080-1,260 euros), 6 bottles of Barolo 2013 by Bartolo Mascarello (1,000-1,200 euros), and 4 bottiglie di Sassicaia 2016 by Tenuta San Guido (1,000-1,200 euro) don’t miss, but one goes from Tignanello, and Solaia by Marchesi Antinori to Ornellaia by Tenuta dell’Ornellaia (Frescobaldi Group), from Brunello di Montalcino by Biondi-Santi, Castello Banfi and Camigliano, from Barolo by Luciano Sandrone, Conterno Fantino, Domenico Clerico, Elio Grasso, Roberto Voerzio, Vietti, Azelia, al Barbaresco di Gaja, Ceretto, Bruno Giacosa, and Bruno Rocca, Roagna, from Amarone della Valpolicella by Giuseppe Quintarelli, Romano Dal Forno, Bertani, Masi, and Corte Sant’Alda, to Montiano di Falesco, but also to Passito di Pantelleria by French actress Carole Bouquet.

Going back to numerous and prestigious lots of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, it is a really unique occasions for collectors and enthusiasts to win a myth of world winemaking whose direct purchase in the winery is a real challenge: to do that, it is necessary to be inserted in a very exclusive wine list, and which requires many and many years of patience and perseverance. So much so that also in these case auctioned bottles don’t come directly from Domaine - founded in Burgundy in XVII century on little more than 25 hectares, and which produces eight unique Grand Cru for their fineness and longevity, under the co-management of Aubert de Villaine (who WineNews interviewed many times, ed) - but they come from private or experts.

But, practically, among the 1,550 lots, there are all the most famous wineries and wine territories in the world, from Bordeaux (with Château D’Yquem, and Château Haut-Brion, Château Mouton Rothschild, and Château Cheval Blanc, Château Lafite Rothschild, and Château Latour, Château Margaux, and Château Angelus), to Burgundy (from Joseph Drouhin to Louis Latour, da Leflaive a Louis Jadot, from Coche-Dury to Ramonet, from Hospices de Beaune to Georges Roumier), from Champagne (with Louis Roederer, Dom Perignon, Taittinger, Veuve Clicquot, Bollinger, Ruinart, Nicolas Feuillatte, Perrier-Jouët, Mumm, Pol Roger, Piper-Heidsieck, Jacquesson, or Jacques Selosse) to Sonoma, from Porto to Ribera del Duero, from Bolgheri to Langhe, from Montalcino to Valpolicella, up to Sicily.

