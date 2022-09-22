The “Wine list” by Tenuta Capofaro (Tasca d’Almerita) is the most innovative in the world of 2022

The wine list of Tenuta Capofaro, one of the five Estates of the Tasca d’Almerita family is the most innovative “Wine List of the World” 2022 according to the magazine “The World of Fine Wine”, which awards the map with an unusual selection of wines or a particular personality that shapes them, after a rigorous selection made by an international jury made up of world champion sommeliers, master sommeliers, wine master and highly qualified wine writers. “ Successful wine lists - says Neil Beckett, historic director of the magazine - demonstrate not only a profound expertise in the sector, but also the experience and passion of their creators”. “The importance of the geography of wine is the original message that we wanted to convey through this wine list of our Wine Bar & Restaurant. What makes wine magical, in our opinion, is its ability to describe the place of origin: the wines we like and excite are those capable of expressing their geographical sense.

“The wine list developed by Giulio Bruni is a wine atlas that emphasizes the geographical connotation, placing the wine between parallels and meridians”, comments Alberto Tasca, eighth generation of the Tasca d’Almerita family, at the helm of the company.

“When in 2001 we landed in Capofaro to build our hospitality project, we started from the vineyard, from the desire to enhance the most suitable varieties of the territories. Today this award recognizes that work, aimed at making us a point of contact between wine and place. I am happy that once again Sicily is in the Olympus of world wine”.

To build the wine list of Capofaro, which has become a unique wine destination and member of Relais & Chateaux, is Giulio Bruni, sommelier of Tasca d'Almerita and head of Tenuta Capofaro, who underlines that there was the “need to return to the concept of Geography of wine, the one introduced by Jacky Rigaux with his treatise on “Geo-Sensory Tasting”. This card is a small enographic atlas given by the need to transfer the values of the place where the wine is born; a selection of producers who, in line with our values, respect the identity of the territory in which they operate. After years of collaborations for the drafting of some wine lists, arrived in Sicily, the Mediterranean immediately made it clear to me that those somewhat rigid schemes with which the wine lists had always been conceived, with the classic distinction between white/red/sparkling wines, they no longer belonged to me ”, says Bruni.

