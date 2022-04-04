To the Marche, with Terre Cortesi Moncaro, the trophy “Gran Vinitaly 2022 - Winery of the Year” 2022

The Terre Cortesi Moncaro winery, one of the most important cooperatives in the Marche region, with over 1,500 hectares of vineyards in the Verdicchio, Conero and Piceno areas, is the best in Italy, and wins the “Gran Vinitaly 2022 - Cantina dell’Anno” by “5StarWines & Wine Without Walls”, the award signed by Vinitaly and Veronafiere. And if Moncaro is also the “Best white wine”, with the Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Doc Classico Superiore “Fondiglie” 2021, absolutely the “Best Italian Wine - Banco Bpm 2022” comes from Sardinia, and it is Vernaccia di Oristano Doc Riserva “Judikes” 2008 of the Cantina della Vernaccia. Still, the “Best red wine” is the Gabiano Doc Riserva “A Matilde Giustiniani” 2015 of Castello di Gabiano, from Piedmont, the “Best Sparkling Wine” is the Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro Dop Semi-dry “Pietrascura - Reserved for friends” of Azienda Agricola Pezzuoli, while the “Best Rosé Wine” comes from Liguria, and is Liguria di Levante Igt Vermentino Rosato “Prima Brezza” 2021 from the Federici Farm, while the “Best Sparkling Wine” is Valdobbiadene Docg Superiore di Cartizze Spumante Brut 2020 from Terre di San Venanzio Fortunato, and the “Best sweet wine” is Cantina Toblino’s Trentino Doc Vino Santo “Puro” 2000. Meantime the “Best Wine Distributed by Ferrowine” award is the Gattinara “Vigna Valferana” 2017 by Paride Iaretti, while the “Best Wine Cellar Without Walls 2022” is Vini Centanni, the “Best biodynamic wine” is still a white Marchigiano, Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Doc Classico Superiore Organic Wine “Ergo” 2020 from Montecappone, the “Best organic wine” Colli Tortonesi Doc Timorasso Organic wine “Derthona La Zerba” 2020 from Cantine Volpi, and the “Best sustainable wine” is Vernaccia di Oristano Doc Riserva “Antico Gregori” 1979 of the Attilio Contini Winery. 960, in total, out of the more than 2,300 samples evaluated, those that are part of Veronafiere 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls.

