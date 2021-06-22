Tommasi arrives in Umbria, and bets on Orvieto Classico, with 50 hectares of vineyards

No longer “only” the native Valpolicella (from where everything started in 1902), Montalcino, the Tuscan Maremma (in the beautiful Pitigliano), Basilicata (Paternoster), Puglia and Oltrepò Pavese: Tommasi Family Estates has put down roots in Umbria, in the land of Orvieto, one of the historical territories of Italian wine and undergoing a revival. With the acquisition, which took place in 2019, of an estate (Località Poggente) of 145 hectares, 50 of which are planted with native white grape varieties typical of the area Grechetto and Procanico, and red grape varieties Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, on soils rich in skeleton and clay. A long term project, which, in the course of these years, required a great work of arrangement and replanting of a good part of the vineyards, as well as the renovation and modernization of part of the winery. A path that foresees the launch, in 2023, of the production of an Orvieto Classico Doc, of a Rosso Umbria Igt, and another wine, for now secret, to which enologist Giancarlo Tommasi is working on.

“Umbria is one of the most evocative and fascinating regions of Italy, appreciated for its historical, cultural and artistic richness as well as for its enchanting landscapes where vines and olive trees dominate unchallenged. The estate, in the locality of Poggente, is not far from Poggio al Tufo, our property in Pitigliano - says Giancarlo Tommasi - and passing through Orvieto, to reach the estate in the Tuscan Maremma, we were thrilled by the hills of this region so green and full of possibilities. The project in Orvieto is still “work in progress” and the official launch is still a couple of years away. In the meanwhile we are working hard to set up the cellar and to make the wines for the project”. In the estate there are also 15 hectares of olive grove, with more than 9,000 olive trees, and 80 hectares of woodland.

But with the acquisition in Umbria, the number of hectares under the control of Tommasi becomes 649, confirming, therefore, the Venetian family among the most dynamic Italian family wineries and among the most significant ones for vineyard extension on the national territory, with estates, as mentioned in Montalcino (Casisano), Maremma Toscana (Poggio al Tufo), Basilicata (Paternoster), Puglia (Masseria Surani) and Oltrepò Pavese (Tenuta Caseo). An expansion project that began in 1997 and has never stopped; a company founded in 1902 by a visionary farmer and that is preparing to celebrate next year 120 years since its foundation: more than a century that has seen great transformations, growth, construction sites, new markets and many dreams realized. Now one of the cornerstones is tied to an important sustainability project to prepare the new Tommasi generation for the challenges of the future.

