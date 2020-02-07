Tuscan wine, a mosaic of Designations and engine of excellence

Tuscany, a driving force in the export of Italian wine, together with strongholds such as Piedmont and Veneto, is ready to present itself to buyers, operators in the sector and even wine lovers, thanks to its variety and mosaic of Designations and large territories, with the producers in the showcase at “Buy Wine”, the b2b event dedicated to Tuscan wine, staged today and tomorrow in the setting of the Fortezza da Basso in Florence, and which in fact, with “PrimAnteprima” (14-15 February), starts the week of “Anteprime di Toscana”. And that brings together, under the sign of regional excellence, over 220 buyers from 50 countries around the world, from Canada to Hong Kong, from Brazil to Angola, from Bulgaria to the Dominican Republic, to Ecuador, Malaysia, Romania and Uruguay, who will meet with the 259 Tuscan wineries.

Event, which is also an opportunity to reaffirm the power of the Tuscan brand in the world, with the survey “The future of viticulture in Tuscany” by the University of Pisa to confirm how it is a reason for attraction in the national and international context, where consumption is increasingly moving towards quality products, with a strong territorial connotation and a clear preference for wines produced from native grape varieties, premium and organic. And that’s not all: the study points out that most of the 23,000 Tuscan wineries are small and medium sized. The photograph that emerges, in fact, from “Buy Wine 2019” and which has seen the analysis of 110 companies, records that 88% have an area of less than or equal to 50 hectares (41% of which less than 10 hectares) and about 43% are family-run. This, in fact, is also the characteristic that has contributed most to the success of Tuscan wine in the world: its diversity, its wide range of products, even very different from each other, the fragmentary nature of a treasure that, however, remains unique. “When you sell a bottle of Tuscan wine, or oil, or any other agri-food product - commented Marco Remaschi, Councillor for Agriculture of the Region of Tuscany, to WineNews - we do not only sell what is inside a package, but also the history, culture, tradition and landscape of our region: this makes Tuscany something that cannot be duplicated, in a market where it is increasingly essential to establish itself. So it is always necessary to invest and innovate, and especially in the wine sector it is fundamental to promote and communicate: this is what consumers are increasingly looking for”.

But Tuscan wine can also count on the strength, and the challenge, of sustainability, of which it has become the standard bearer in Italy: according to the study of the University of Pisa, out of a total of 59,000 hectares planted with vines, 16,720 in Tuscany are organic and biodynamic crops. In addition, 62% of wineries consider adverse weather conditions as a significant factor for production decisions, followed by changes in consumer behaviors (57.7%), increasingly careful to green brands and sustainable production. Innovation and new technologies are considered allies of companies in this sense.

