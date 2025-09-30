Uk, Italian wine imports dropping, but quality and authenticity remain awarding factors

In the United Kingdom, where King Charles III sits on the throne and is known for his passion for Italian wine (as well as cuisine, as we’ve often reported), Italian labels remain among the most beloved. However, like all others, they are facing a challenging economic climate. According to Istat data analyzed by WineNews, exports from Italy in the first six months of 2025 have slightly declined compared to 2024, amounting to 370.1 million euros in value (-4.5%) and 118 million liters in volume (-2.1%). Yet in a market which ranks third globally for Italian wineries, behind the USA and Germany, investing in promotion is essential, and initiatives are not missing. One such event takes place today, September, 30th, at “Stationers’ Hall” in the heart of London, for the edition No. 7 of “Simply Italian Great Wines UK”, organized by Iem - International Exhibition Management, led by Marina Nedic and Giancarlo Voglino, one of the most experienced and established agencies in the internationalization of Italian wine, and the event is held in partnership with the renowned British magazine “The Drinks Business” featuring tastings and masterclasses from various Italian wineries.

“The UK market is strategic for Italian wine, with growing interest in quality, authenticity, and territorial diversity - affirms Marina Nedic, managing director of Iem - in this context, “Simply Italian Great Wines” serves as a platform for dialogue and promotion, fostering new commercial collaborations and strengthening awareness of Italian excellence through targeted educational activities”.

