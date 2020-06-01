Under the hammer of Aste Bolaffi 56 magnum Barolo Monfortino Riserva Conterno (1990-2010)

The desire for wine did not stop in the lockdown phase, not even among collectors. And looking to the future with confidence, even the auction market is trying to restart, exploiting the web. A nearby appointment on the calendar is the internet auction of Bolaffi Auctions, scheduled for June 9, with a great lot: a 56 magnum vertical of Barolo Monfortino Riserva by Giacomo Conterno, from 1990 to 2010, which starts from an auction base of 81,600 euros.

A super lot of absolute level, accompanied by other big names, for a catalog of over 500 lots, 300 of which are dedicated to the wines of the Belpaese, including, from Piedmont, several lots of Bruno Giacosa, including two bottles of Barbaresco Santo Stefano Riserva Etichetta Rossa 1990, great vintages of Giuseppe Rinaldi, Gaja and Bartolo Mascarello, with the labels painted from 1985 to 2015, also in magnum format.

For Tuscany, the lots of Le Pergole Torte di Montevertine, from the ’90s to 2016, stand out, including one liter from 2016, a selection of Masseto from 1996 to 2016, the last vintage to date, bottles of Sassicaia from the prestigious 1985 to 2017 vintage, Tignanello and Solaia di Antinori, to mention a few, while the Brunello di Montalcino include lots of Biondi Santi (Tenuta Greppo), also in historic vintages such as 1955, and Case Basse Soldera in 1983, one of the best.

There is no shortage, of course, of the great names of France, from the most celebrated champagnes such as Cristal, Dom Perignon, Krug, Bollinger, Ruinart, to the great Domaine de Bourgogne, including three bottles of La Tâche del Domaine de la Romanée Conti, vintages 1990, 1999, 2005 (auction base from 3,000 to 3,500 euros), and old Bordeaux vintages with its Premier Grand Cru Classé, including eight Château d’ Yquem from 1959 (€2,400 base), several Cheval Blanc from 1967, Lafite-Rothschild from 1967 and Château Margaux from 1966, and several lots from Petrus.

The auction is scheduled to take place (in live internet mode) on Tuesday 9 June at 10 am on www.astebolaffi.it.

