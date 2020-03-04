02-Planeta_manchette_175x100
Allegrini 2018

News

WINE AUCTIONS

Under the hammer of Baghera Wines a 6-liter Romanée-Conti 1979 at 203,000 euros

In Geneva, a parenthesis of “normality” at the time of the Covid-19: at auction 301 lots for 1,892 bottles, for a total of 5.5 million euros collected
BAGHERA WINES, ROMANEE CONTI, WINE AUCTION, News
The six-liter Romanée-Conti Domaine de la Romanée-Conti from 1979

While the world of wine struggling - like any other production sector - with the Covid-19 emergency, which led to the postponement or cancellation of events, appointments and business meetings, one of the most eagerly awaited auctions of the year took place in Geneva: 301 lots for 1.892 bottles from the best cru in Bordeaux and Burgundy, from the cellar of an important Swiss art and wine collector, under the hammer of Baghera Wines, which collected a total of 5.5 million euros, with 91% of the lots awarded and a record (but not absolute) bottle. A six-liter bottle (or Mathusalem, as you might say ed.) of Romanée-Conti from the Domaine de la Romanée-Conti from 1979 - an unobtainable format and vintage of the Burgundy label - reached 203,000 euros. Practically the same price as the six magnums of Romanée-Conti at the Domaine de la Romanée-Conti in 1994, which fetched €202,000, while six bottles of Romanée-Conti at the Domaine de la Romanée-Conti in 1991 fetched €135,000.

Copyright © 2000/2020

Contatti: info@winenews.it
Seguici anche su Twitter: @WineNewsIt
Seguici anche su Facebook: @winenewsit

Questo articolo è tratto dall'archivio di WineNews - Tutti i diritti riservati - Copyright © 2000/2020

TAG: BAGHERA WINES, ROMANEE CONTI, WINE AUCTION

Altri articoli