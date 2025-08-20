US tariffs: “no tariff exemptions for European wine and spirits, at least for now”

In all likelihood, wine and spirits will not be included in the list of “zero-for-zero” products that US and EU diplomats are expected to finalize in the coming days, despite pressure from industry players on both sides of the Atlantic for a tariff-free market. The classic “cold shower” on the hopes of European wine producers and American importers, distributors, and restaurateurs has been provided by a rumor that has emerged in recent hours from one of the world’s most authoritative newspapers, the New York Times, which quotes a White House official who wished to remain anonymous.

“European Union negotiators have argued for weeks that America should not apply a 15% tariff on wine and spirits and should instead maintain a long-standing tradition of keeping tariffs on alcohol at zero on both sides of the Atlantic. But as the US and the 27-country European bloc move closer to a final text of their recently reached trade agreement, it seems increasingly unlikely that alcohol will “get a break””, explains the American newspaper, according to whose source, despite the declarations of intent, wines and spirits would never have been included in the draft trade agreement, which is still under negotiation.

“But at this stage in the process, the fact that no exemption has been agreed upon does not bode well for the alcohol industry”, writes The New York Times in yesterday’s article, August 19, co-authored by Jeanna Smialek, Tony Romm, and Julie Creswell in Brussels, Washington, and New York.

But, in the short to medium term, it seems that tariffs are a reality that companies in the sector will have to deal with. This applies to both European and Italian wine companies, with Italy having its largest market in the US (which, however, imported €838.7 million worth of Italian wine in the first five months of the year, up 5.7% on the same period in 2025, according to Istat data), and those in the US wine trade and restaurant industry, given that, as repeatedly pointed out by the US Wine Trade Alliance, among others, “EU wine generates $23.9 billion in revenue in the US, and only $5.3 billion returns to Europe, with a surplus of $19 billion...”.

Copyright © 2000/2025