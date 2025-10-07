USA, Italian wine tries to look beyond tariffs: “concrete reaction” from producers and trade

Sometimes, as they say, “the devil isn’t as bad as he’s painted”. Or, in any case, for those in business, having faith in the future and looking positively at the medium to long term, going beyond the difficulties of the present, is almost a necessity. The fact is that in the US, which, in truth, until July, recorded a substantial stability in Italian wine imports, despite being grappling with a general decline in consumption (as is the case throughout the world) and tariffs, and where Vinitaly.USA was held in Chicago, the sector seems to have returned with fewer concerns than in the recent past. In fact, “there is a return to a positive atmosphere with a widespread feeling of a concrete reaction by producers, importers, and distributors to the turmoil of recent months. The perception expressed by the 250 exhibiting companies (20% more than last year, for 2,000 labels) is unanimous: the issue of tariffs is no longer the dominant topic at meetings, and importers and distributors - mostly from the US, Canada, and Mexico - have been more optimistic and willing to discuss sales plans, taste products, and talk about new projects”, explains Veronafiere.

According to which, in the numerous debates on the extensive Vinitaly.Usa calendar, “wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum”, Ita-Italian Trade Agency, and Vinitaly Tourism, the new Veronafiere initiative to promote wine tourism in the region, provided guidance and suggestions for addressing the leading market for Italian wine exports (worth €1.9 billion in 2024) which, net of recent tariff policy, is undergoing a momentous change. “One of the main themes that emerged”, explains Veronafiere, “was the involvement of Millennials and Gen Z. Young consumers are digital natives, they live with their smartphones in their hands and interact mainly online. These audiences value authentic stories and lifestyle connections more than price, and are willing to spend on products that represent them. White wines, particularly Prosecco, are thriving in this segment, pairing well with diverse cuisines such as Mexican and sushi. The importance of visibility has been highlighted: if a wine brand is not present online or in the right contexts, for these younger consumers it is as if it did not exist. Storytelling, digital engagement, and promoting native grape varieties, which Italy has in abundance and which are unique in the world, are the greatest opportunities for Italian wines in the US. A unified and consistent approach to marketing, communication, and distribution are also key levers for seizing both immediate and long-term opportunities”.

Organized by Veronafiere-Vinitaly with ITA - Italian Trade Agency, Fiere Italiane, and the Italian American Chamber of Commerce of the Midwest-Chicago, “Vinitaly. USA has responded with determination and planning to the uncertainty that has permeated this past year, as demonstrated by the significant increase in industry operators, over 2,200, up 47% on the 2024 edition”, comments Veronafiere President Federico Bricolo. “This is a success for the country as a whole, starting with the presence of the government, represented by Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, ITA-Italian Trade Agency President Matteo Zoppas, institutions, and trade associations”.

“The success of this edition”, emphasizes Veronafiere CEO Adolfo Rebughini, “confirms the credibility and strength of the Vinitaly brand, recognized in Italy and around the world as a reference platform for the promotion of Italian wine. Vinitaly.Usa demonstrates the solidity of a systematic approach, capable of bringing together institutions, companies, and operators to build a stable foundation for development in the North American market. The growth of operators and the quality of networking consolidate the value of the project and its strategic potential to strengthen commercial relations and open up new opportunities. In this process, the presence of the main international publications in the sector, including Wine Spectator, Decanter, and Wine Enthusiast, confirms the global relevance of the Vinitaly brand. At Vinitaly.Usa, Wine Spectator announced the new list of producers selected for OperaWine 2026 (which we have reported here), once again underlining the centrality of the North American market and Italy's ability to be a protagonist in the evolution of international wine markets through innovation and identity”.

Copyright © 2000/2025