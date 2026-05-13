Variety and moderation: 57% of consumers in the world prefer drinking wine by the glass

The now well-established trends that are increasingly shaping the wine world point to a decline in consumption, especially among younger generations, driven by the concept of moderation which, when translated into purchasing behavior, also means a shift from the bottle to the glass. This detail, when considering economic convenience, particularly in times which are not exactly favorable for purchasing power, leverages the desire of consumers to drink higher-quality wine while also satisfying their “thirst” for knowledge, another trend among young wine lovers. This shift is not universal, as the bottle at the center of the table remains a symbol for many; however, it is undoubtedly significant. So much so that Coravin, the company which invented the wine pouring system based on a revolutionary technology allowing wine to be enjoyed by the glass without removing the cork, talks about a “by-the-glass era”, where wine served by the glass “is no longer relegated to the bottom of the list” but is rather “a defining feature of how people want to drink. Behind this shift, a broader story lies: a generation of drinkers looking for variety, mindful moderation, and the assurance of quality in every sip. Wine culture is evolving, and by-the-glass consumption is not a passing trend, it is at the core of how today consumers choose to explore the world of wine: one glass at a time.

A new phase in consumption which is also reflected in the figures: globally, a market study carried out by Coravin shows that 57% of consumers prefer wine by the glass. Coravin 2025 Consumer Sentiment Report also states that discovery is the main motivation for ordering wine by the glass, with 52-76% of consumers across 7 global markets citing it as a determining factor, and a further 25-36% saying they choose wine by the glass to prioritize quality over quantity. An independent study included in Global Trends Report 2025 always by Coravin confirms these results, showing that 42% of wine consumers in the United Kingdom and Australia order by the glass to enjoy premium wines without having to purchase a full bottle, especially younger consumers.

This transformation is naturally affecting restaurants and wine bars worldwide: in France, 3 out of 4 guests now choose wine by the glass (76%), a trend also widespread in the Netherlands (61%), Australia (59%), and the United Kingdom (58%), which is closely followed by Italy. Restaurants are responding positively. A recent Coravin survey of the hospitality sector found that over 81% of venues in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia reported growth in by-the-glass sales, demonstrating that not only consumers benefit, but restaurateurs do as well.

Katie Warren, senior director of Global Marketing at Coravin, explained that “the long-term consumer trend of ‘drinking less but better means that by-the-glass wine selections are becoming an increasingly important element of wine lists worldwide”. However, there is still room for growth: Coravin reports that nearly half of consumers (48%) say they would order more if wine lists were more extensive, while 43% would like the option to taste before purchasing. Too often, wine lists are still limited to standard house offerings, whereas research shows that more innovative programs don’t cannibalize bottle sales but instead create additional experiences.

But the desire for discovery goes beyond the simple glass. Global Trends Report by Coravin reveals that tasting menus with wine pairings are the most popular occasion for enjoying a good glass of wine (59%), and consumers increasingly look for interaction and entertainment. This once again confirms the rise of the “experiential” dimension: nearly half of consumers (43%) would welcome guided tastings with a sommelier, a third are attracted to events that allow them to meet the producer (34%), and many appreciate original options such as tastings of 3 or 5 wines (31%), vertical tastings, or surprise glasses “chosen by the sommelier” which keep the experience fresh and exciting.

In short, the future lies in the glass: “if the last century was characterized by ever-longer wine lists, the future will be defined by the creativity behind by-the-glass offerings. The most forward-thinking restaurants and wine bars are already showing the way: they serve rare vintages by the glass, rotate cult bottles onto their lists, and entice customers with fun “mystery” tastings which keep the desire for discovery alive. For wine enthusiasts, this means that every visit promises something new. A well-chosen glass is not just a drink, but a story, an experience that stays with you long after the last sip. And for venues willing to take risks, it is a way to stand out in a crowded dining landscape”.

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